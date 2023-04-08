Nattagorn and Suritpreeya Shine in C Class at 3rd JAT

“I'm thrilled and delighted not only to have won my first JAT title, but also to have shot under par on this course,” said Nattagorn who lost to Takrit by two shots in the second circuit at Grand Prix Golf Club.

“My game plan was to approach the round as if it were a practice session. Otherwise, I would have felt a lot of pressure, which could have resulted in a poor score,” added Nattagorn who recorded five birdies against two bogeys.

Suritpreeya who won the inaugural edition in Hat Yai traded two birdies with two bogeys signed off with a 72 and total 6 under-par-138.

“My iron play really let me down, and I wasn't putting as well as I would have liked. Unlike Friday, I couldn't hit the ball close to the pin, and that resulted in fewer birdie opportunities today,” said the 11-year-old girl.

“I'm glad that I was able to do it again. However, I plan to go back and work hard to fix my weaknesses,” said Suritpreeya who beat the previous circuit winner Rinlapat Jantara by 9 strokes.

In the A division, overnight leader Saran Jantarit rode on his hot putter to fire seven birdies against two bogeys for a second round 67 in the boys’ competition. With a total score of 6 under-par-138, he will enter the final round on Sunday with a four-stroke lead over Ingtawan Wangrungwichaisri, who carded a total score of 140 after shooting a 68. On the girls' side, Napajira Luesattha and national player Alisa Inprasit both shot rounds of 70 to finish with a total score of 4 under-par-140, putting them in a tie for the lead.



