Nattagorn and Suritpreeya Shine in C Class at 3rd JAT
The B division of the 3rd Junior Asian Tour (JAT) came to a close on Saturday with Nattagorn Bennukul and Suritpreeya Pruksanubal emerging as champions in the boys and girls’ categories respectively at the par-72 Kabinburi Sport Club in Prachinburi.
Nattagorn, 11, carded a final round 69 to beat his twin brother Wannagorn Bennukul and Takrit Supagonchoowong by four strokes. His total of 2 under-par-142 propelled him to his first title on the JAT, breaking the domination of Takrit who had won the two previous circuits in Hatyai (January) and Kanchanaburi (March).
“I'm thrilled and delighted not only to have won my first JAT title, but also to have shot under par on this course,” said Nattagorn who lost to Takrit by two shots in the second circuit at Grand Prix Golf Club.
“My game plan was to approach the round as if it were a practice session. Otherwise, I would have felt a lot of pressure, which could have resulted in a poor score,” added Nattagorn who recorded five birdies against two bogeys.
Suritpreeya who won the inaugural edition in Hat Yai traded two birdies with two bogeys signed off with a 72 and total 6 under-par-138.
“My iron play really let me down, and I wasn't putting as well as I would have liked. Unlike Friday, I couldn't hit the ball close to the pin, and that resulted in fewer birdie opportunities today,” said the 11-year-old girl.
“I'm glad that I was able to do it again. However, I plan to go back and work hard to fix my weaknesses,” said Suritpreeya who beat the previous circuit winner Rinlapat Jantara by 9 strokes.
In the A division, overnight leader Saran Jantarit rode on his hot putter to fire seven birdies against two bogeys for a second round 67 in the boys’ competition. With a total score of 6 under-par-138, he will enter the final round on Sunday with a four-stroke lead over Ingtawan Wangrungwichaisri, who carded a total score of 140 after shooting a 68. On the girls' side, Napajira Luesattha and national player Alisa Inprasit both shot rounds of 70 to finish with a total score of 4 under-par-140, putting them in a tie for the lead.
In the B event, Pasit Ratakua and Ajalawich Anantasethhakul both shot a 73, resulting in a tied lead with a total score of 152 in the boys’ category. In the girls' category, Kanyarak Pongpithanon shot a 70 to take the lead with a total score of 104, three strokes ahead of Lucy Lin."
Live coverage of the tournament can be viewed on Junior Asian Tour Facebook Fanpage from 9am onwards.
The Junior Asian Tour features six categories for boys and girls: C classes (age 10-12), B classes (age 13-14) and A classes (age 15-18). It is competed in a three-day stroke-play format (52 holes) for A and B classes and 36 holes for C classes. Each JAT circuit will award World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and Junior Golf Scoreboard to players.
Apart from opportunities to gain world ranking points, youngsters with outstanding results on the Junior Asian Tour will receive wildcards into prestigious events including the LPGA, Ladies European Tour, Asian Tour, TrustGolf Tour and several professional events due in Thailand.
Four girls with the best results in the open class from JAT circuits 1-3 will be awarded wildcards into the final qualifying round of the LPGA-Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned Trustgolf Women Scottish Open. Boys and girls with outstanding results from circuits 1-3 will be granted spots in the Asian Tour – Ladies European co-sanctioned Asian Mixed Cup while those with best results from the JAT circuits 2-3 will earn their slots in the Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge. Furthermore, winners from each JAT circuit will receive wildcards to the Thailand Mixed circuits 1-3 and the No 1 player on the JAT Order of Merits (after JAT circuits 1-3) will be eligible for the Thailand Mixed circuit 4. The winner in the qualifying round will receive a full JAT card for the entire 2023 season.