Man City train ahead of Champions League second leg against Real Madrid
Manchester City hit the training pitch on Tuesday (May 16) as they prepare to host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final at Etihad on Wednesday (May 17).
Treble-chasing Manchester City managed to keep holders Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw last week in the first leg at the Bernabeu when Kevin De Bruyne scored a sumptuous long-range equaliser after Vinicius Jr's equally brilliant first-half goal.
City manager Pep Guardiola guided Barcelona to Champions League titles in 2009 and 2011 and, while his City side have won the Premier League in four of the last five years - and could claim a fifth on Sunday (May 21) - Europe's elite club competition remains elusive.
City are potentially four wins away from a treble as they play Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3.
On the other end of the table, Inter Milan take a 2-0 aggregate lead into the second leg of their semi-final against AC Milan on Tuesday.
The Champions League final is on June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.