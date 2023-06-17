Ekpharit Wu Dominates Third Round, Holds Narrow Lead in Thailand Mixed Series
Young-gun Ekpharit Wu displayed an impressive performance, propelling himself into contention as he led South Korean Chankyu Park and fellow Thai CharngTai Sudsom by a single shot after the third round of the Bt3.45 million Thailand Mixed Series at the picturesque par 71 Gassan Khuntan Golf and Resort in Lumphun on Saturday.
Despite encountering a double bogey on the fifth hole and a subsequent bogey on the 16th, the talented golfer, who boasts Thai and Taiwanese heritage, notched eight birdies to complete his round with 66 and a remarkable total of 17 under-par-196, granting him a stroke advantage heading into the final round on Sunday.
Reflecting on his performance, the 24-year-old player remarked, "Despite making and missing some putts, I could consistently rely on my approach shots to reach the greens. Overall, it was still a good round for me as I managed to achieve my goal of shooting five under par each day."
Addressing his double bogey, he explained, "I attempted to execute a 54-degree lob wedge shot from approximately 110 yards, but unfortunately, I struck it with too much power."
Notably, Ekpharit Wu has previously secured two top 10 finishes in the preceding Thailand Mixed circuits at St. Andrew 2000 in his hometown of Rayong, just last month. A victory on Sunday would mark his second title, following his triumph in the Thailand PGA Tour held in Khon Kaen last September.
Expressing his excitement, he stated, "I am thrilled about the opportunity, but I will remain focused on executing my duties to the best of my abilities. I intend to adhere to my game plan, which has proven to be highly effective for me throughout this week."
Trailing closely, just one stroke behind, were Park and CharngTai, both with a total score of 197. Park showcased his skill by recording three birdies on the front nine and followed it up with an impressive four additional birdies on the back nine. However, he had to contend with two bogeys on holes 9 and 16, ultimately settling for a round of 66.
The South Korean golfer, who has dedicated three months to studying the Thai language, expressed his strong desire to clinch the championship title in the Kingdom. In a post-match interview, he confidently stated, "I am hungry for this victory," highlighting his determination to succeed.
CharngTai briefly held the lead but faltered with a bogey on the 15th hole, followed by a double bogey on the 16th, causing him to slip back to second place. He completed his round with a score of 67, featuring an impressive eight birdies, along with two bogeys and a double bogey. The 29-year-old golfer from Chonburi will strive to secure his second title after his victory on the Thai PGA Tour in Hua Hin last year.
Trailing closely behind, at two shots back with a total score of 198, were Jakraphan Premsirikorn, Suteepat Prateeptienchai, and Filipino golfer Justin Raphael Quiban. These players remained in contention for the championship.
The day's standout performance came from Pol Kemarat, who achieved a remarkable low round of 62 (13 under-par-200). His exceptional performance earned him the Best of the Day award, presented by Balance Golf Nutrition and Warmup Café.
Witchayanon Chothirunrungrueng, who held the midway lead, encountered a setback with a round of 72. He concluded the day on a total score of 12 under-par-201, entering the final round with hopes of regaining momentum.