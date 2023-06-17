Ekpharit Wu Dominates Third Round, Holds Narrow Lead in Thailand Mixed Series

Reflecting on his performance, the 24-year-old player remarked, "Despite making and missing some putts, I could consistently rely on my approach shots to reach the greens. Overall, it was still a good round for me as I managed to achieve my goal of shooting five under par each day."

Addressing his double bogey, he explained, "I attempted to execute a 54-degree lob wedge shot from approximately 110 yards, but unfortunately, I struck it with too much power."

Notably, Ekpharit Wu has previously secured two top 10 finishes in the preceding Thailand Mixed circuits at St. Andrew 2000 in his hometown of Rayong, just last month. A victory on Sunday would mark his second title, following his triumph in the Thailand PGA Tour held in Khon Kaen last September.

Expressing his excitement, he stated, "I am thrilled about the opportunity, but I will remain focused on executing my duties to the best of my abilities. I intend to adhere to my game plan, which has proven to be highly effective for me throughout this week."



