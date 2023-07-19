'They're going to do it' - Man City's Foden backs England's women for World Cup success
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has backed the England Women’s team for World Cup success.
Foden, who has 25 England caps and fresh off helping City claim an historic treble during the 2022/’23 season, says the women's team has the quality to go all the way.
"They're going to do it, 100 percent. Honestly, they got quality."
England, European champions, begin their World Cup campaign on Saturday in Brisbane against Haiti before further Group D matches against Denmark and China in Sydney and Adelaide respectively.