Ajalawich: Top Pick for Boys' B Class and Open Titles in Junior Asian Tour

In the boys' B class, two Indian players were in second and third place. Bhavesh Nirwan, with a second-round 74, was 11 shots behind with a total of 150, while Armaan Gawde, with a 75, came in third with a total of 152.

Kim, who is currently based in Thailand, exchanged a couple of birdies with two bogeys for a 72, placing him at the top of the boys' A class leaderboard with a total of three under-par-141. Thai hopeful Polakrit Pawichai, with an even round, was one shot behind with a total of 142, followed by Tim Richter of Germany with 143.

In the girls' A class, two former champions, Arisa Bintachitt and Alisa Inprasit, held the top two positions. Arisa, the previous circuit winner, registered six birdies against three bogeys, finishing with a 69 and leading with a total of three under-par-141. Alisa, who reigned supreme in circuit 3, carded a 71 to fall two strokes behind with a total of 143.

In the girls' B class, Nacha Sathitsumpun, with a 74, took the lead with a total of three over-par-147, followed by Suritpreeya Pruksanubal with a total of 151.

The fifth Junior Asian Tour circuit provides aspiring golfers with the opportunity to compete in international-standard tournaments and accumulate valuable points for potential selection in various international junior and professional events, including the LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, Asian Tour TrustGolf Tour, and other prestigious events in Thailand.