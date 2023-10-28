Ajalawich: Top Pick for Boys' B Class and Open Titles in Junior Asian Tour
Despite scoring a 73, 14-year-old Ajalawich Anantasethakul remained the favorite to win both the boys' B class and Open titles after round two of the fifth Junior Asian Tour at the par-72 Kabinburi Sports Club on Saturday.
Competing in class B (ages 13-14), the talented Thai golfer had two bogeys through 16 holes but managed to score his only birdie of the day on No 17, ending with a 73 and a total of five under-par-139. This score also kept him at the top of the boys' Open event, with South Korea's Kim Dongwook, competing in class A, trailing by two shots.
"I wasn't satisfied with my putting today. That's why I ended up with an over-par score. I didn't read the greens well and didn't gauge my putts properly," said Ajalawich from Phitsanulok.
Regarding his plan for the final round, he said, "I need to hit closer and read the greens more accurately. I have to stay ahead of him as much as possible. I hope to play like I did in round one."
In the boys' B class, two Indian players were in second and third place. Bhavesh Nirwan, with a second-round 74, was 11 shots behind with a total of 150, while Armaan Gawde, with a 75, came in third with a total of 152.
Kim, who is currently based in Thailand, exchanged a couple of birdies with two bogeys for a 72, placing him at the top of the boys' A class leaderboard with a total of three under-par-141. Thai hopeful Polakrit Pawichai, with an even round, was one shot behind with a total of 142, followed by Tim Richter of Germany with 143.
In the girls' A class, two former champions, Arisa Bintachitt and Alisa Inprasit, held the top two positions. Arisa, the previous circuit winner, registered six birdies against three bogeys, finishing with a 69 and leading with a total of three under-par-141. Alisa, who reigned supreme in circuit 3, carded a 71 to fall two strokes behind with a total of 143.
In the girls' B class, Nacha Sathitsumpun, with a 74, took the lead with a total of three over-par-147, followed by Suritpreeya Pruksanubal with a total of 151.
The fifth Junior Asian Tour circuit provides aspiring golfers with the opportunity to compete in international-standard tournaments and accumulate valuable points for potential selection in various international junior and professional events, including the LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, Asian Tour TrustGolf Tour, and other prestigious events in Thailand.
The Junior Asian Tour features six categories for both boys and girls, categorized into C classes (ages 10-12), B classes (ages 13-14), and A classes (ages 15-18). The competition format spans three days of stroke play, covering 52 holes for A and B classes and 36 holes for C classes. Each JAT circuit awards World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and Junior Golf Scoreboard points to participating players.
For updates on the tournament, fans can follow the Junior Asian Tour Fanpage, and live streaming coverage will be available on TrustGolf's Facebook page and the Junior Asian Tour's Facebook page from 9 am to 2 pm during the competition days.