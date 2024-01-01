IFMA sends New Year's greetings to its 152 members
New Year greetings from Sakchye Tapsuwan, President of The International Federation of Muay Thai Associations and other board members reflect on the past year, expressing pride in the global Muay Thai athletes who stood together during the challenging times of Covid-19 pandemic.
New Year greetings from IFMA highlight the remarkable achievements attained during a challenging and transformative period. The organization expresses gratitude for the outstanding competitions, starting with the Muaythai competition in the World Combat Games in Saudi Arabia. This marked a historic moment as it was the first full-fledged participation of Muay Thai in such a prestigious event.
Subsequent notable events included the Muay Thai Senior World Championships in Thailand, the Youth World Championships in Turkey, and the European Games in Poland. Muay Thai's recognition by the Union of African Sports (UCSA) in Africa added to the list of accomplishments.
The successful global launch of the One Standard Muaythai (OSM) education program and various other events significantly contributed to the multitude of achievements celebrated by IFMA.
IFMA extends heartfelt gratitude to all those involved.
In the current challenging times, characterized by political tension, conflicts, and poverty, IFMA acknowledges the resilience of its family, particularly the athletes. They have exemplified the best of humanity, illustrating that standing united, living together as one family, and advocating for peace and the well-being of youth provide strength and inspiration to work even harder.
An integral aspect is IFMA's immense pride in being acknowledged by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and upholding longstanding principles of respect, excellence, honor, fair play, and tradition. These values distinguish Muay Thai and IFMA, giving them a distinctive and unique identity.