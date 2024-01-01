IFMA sends New Year's greetings to its 152 members

New Year greetings from IFMA highlight the remarkable achievements attained during a challenging and transformative period. The organization expresses gratitude for the outstanding competitions, starting with the Muaythai competition in the World Combat Games in Saudi Arabia. This marked a historic moment as it was the first full-fledged participation of Muay Thai in such a prestigious event.

Subsequent notable events included the Muay Thai Senior World Championships in Thailand, the Youth World Championships in Turkey, and the European Games in Poland. Muay Thai's recognition by the Union of African Sports (UCSA) in Africa added to the list of accomplishments.

The successful global launch of the One Standard Muaythai (OSM) education program and various other events significantly contributed to the multitude of achievements celebrated by IFMA.