Thailand Building Fair and Secutech Thailand 2023
A Comprehensive Trade Exhibition for Building Technology, Security, Fire & Safety Solutions and Together with InnovatorX 2023 – Forum on Building & Technology Innovations and Total Security Solutions for 2023.
Messe Frankfurt and Worldex G.E.C., in collaboration with Wazzadu.com, recently held a press conference for "Thailand Building Fair and Secutech Thailand," a comprehensive international trade exhibition on buildings, security solutions and technologies concurrently with "InnovatorX 2023," a talk forum on building technology and total security solutions with expert innovators from Thailand and overseas.
The event is touted as the most comprehensive event in the fields and will be held for the first time between 1-3 November 2023 at Hall EH103, BITEC Exhibition and Convention Center, Bang Na.
Thailand Building Fair 2023 takes the concept of "Building the Future of Work and Living," a comprehensive international exhibition on buildings and building innovations for the sustainable future of work and living.
Meanwhile, Secutech Thailand 2023 will be held under the concept of "Fire & Safety, Smart Living and Total Security Solutions" as an exhibition on international security technology and solutions, fire prevention, smart living and cyber security.
Secutech Thailand 2023 has the objective to be a forum for business talks, knowledge exchange, and curation of the relevant technologies; products; and services which have beneficial to the event participants, product developers, as well as business owners. The event is expected to help them keep abreast of the latest trends in the markets and industries, increase their presence, expand networks and markets in Asean, and stimulate sales.
Another key highlight of InnovatorX is the Building & Technology and Total Security Solutions forum where the highest number of Thai and international expert innovators will come to share their knowledge and experience for the first time in Thailand.
Key highlights of the activities and exhibitions include:
1. Various types of material science innovations
2. New building technologies of the future for the better quality of life
3. Implementation of the Net Zero & Low Carbon Agenda with New Era Design Processes
4. Total solutions for security, comprehensive solutions for security
5. Cyber security forum for the prevention of cyber threats and related impacts, along with many other interesting relevant topics
6. InnovatorX, a forum on building & technology and total security solutions from expert innovators from Thailand and overseas
InnovatorX, the building & technology and total security solutions forum, will cover a range of topics and content throughout three days, with key highlights including:
Day 1: Green building design & green city. Material science, resilience, waste, circular economy, and Renewable energy.
Day 2: Intelligence building design and technology. AI, IoT, security, fire safety, elevator technology, digital technology, and cyber technology.
Day 3: Climate tech, hero technology towards net zero building. Carbon capture, carbon footprint, materials with low carbon, and bio-science materials.
Lucia Wong, General Manager Messe Frankfurt (H.K.) Ltd. said " The participants will have the opportunity to meet with the largest group of expert innovators from Thailand and overseas and learn how to select products and services that meet the intelligent living demands of businesses and individuals. We hope that this international event will help improve the quality of life in all sectors, providing information and knowledge for them and allowing them to exchange views with world-leading innovators. We hope to contribute to the continuous growth of Thailand with this event."
Regina Tsai, General Manager Messe Frankfurt (H.K.) Ltd. Taiwan Branch, said " The event will help the participants, product developers, and business owners to learn about new technologies and be updated on the current trends of new security systems. The exhibition will also help expose your organizations to the areas of security system technologies and solutions, expand your business connections, explore new markets, stimulate sales, and expand your markets in Asean.
Julakiat Sinchai Chukiat Chief Executive Officer, Wazzadu Transmedia Co., Ltd. added that "The Net Zero agenda will be implemented with a design process for the future and building tech for future lifestyles will be presented to enhance the quality of life with modern building technology. We sincerely hope that topics and content throughout the 3-day InnovatorX will address the market's demands and challenges in the building technology and solutions business for the ultimate goal of building a sustainable urban society and a livable future for our world."