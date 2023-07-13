Thailand Building Fair and Secutech Thailand 2023

Messe Frankfurt and Worldex G.E.C., in collaboration with Wazzadu.com, recently held a press conference for "Thailand Building Fair and Secutech Thailand," a comprehensive international trade exhibition on buildings, security solutions and technologies concurrently with "InnovatorX 2023," a talk forum on building technology and total security solutions with expert innovators from Thailand and overseas.

The event is touted as the most comprehensive event in the fields and will be held for the first time between 1-3 November 2023 at Hall EH103, BITEC Exhibition and Convention Center, Bang Na.

Thailand Building Fair 2023 takes the concept of "Building the Future of Work and Living," a comprehensive international exhibition on buildings and building innovations for the sustainable future of work and living.

Meanwhile, Secutech Thailand 2023 will be held under the concept of "Fire & Safety, Smart Living and Total Security Solutions" as an exhibition on international security technology and solutions, fire prevention, smart living and cyber security.

Secutech Thailand 2023 has the objective to be a forum for business talks, knowledge exchange, and curation of the relevant technologies; products; and services which have beneficial to the event participants, product developers, as well as business owners. The event is expected to help them keep abreast of the latest trends in the markets and industries, increase their presence, expand networks and markets in Asean, and stimulate sales.

Another key highlight of InnovatorX is the Building & Technology and Total Security Solutions forum where the highest number of Thai and international expert innovators will come to share their knowledge and experience for the first time in Thailand.