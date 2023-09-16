GT Auto forges forward with “SMALL IS MIGHTY” event to introduce Volvo’s EX30
GT Auto, an authorized dealer of Volvo cars announced that it is organizing the “SMALL IS MIGHTY” event at its Volvo Witthayu Showroom on Wireless Road on September 20, 2023.
At this event, customers can be one of the first to experience up close and personal, Volvo’s smallest and fastest fully electric SUV, the EX30.
GT Auto will host another event for the EX30 at their Pattaya branch on September 28 for those who cannot make it on September 20.
Despite being Volvo’s smallest electric SUV, the EX30 meets a wide range of needs, starting with performance.
It comes in two types of electric motors-- the Single Motor Extended Range model that comes with an NMC battery, providing a maximum distance of 480 kilometres per full charge (Electric Energy Consumption (Combined)15.7 kWh), and the Twin Motor Performance model which provides a maximum distance of 460 kilometres, and can go from 0-100 km in 3.6 seconds, making it the fastest accelerating Volvo car ever created.
Furthermore, the Twin Motor Performance model has a charging capacity of up to 153kW, translating to a quick charge of 10-80% in 25 minutes.
More importantly, the EX30 utilizes recycled materials, has top-of-the-line technology for safety and comes at a competitive starting price of THB1.59 million.
Jittisak Wongsiri, General Group Sales Manager at GT Auto Co., Ltd., said that GT Auto has gained the trust of its customers in sales and after-sales services through its strength in both online and offline marketing and consistent sales campaigns. He added that this has propelled GT Auto to be the number 1 branch in Volvo car sales in Thailand throughout 2023.
In addition to customers seeing the EX30 at the SMALL IS MIGHTY event, they can also choose other latest pure electric models, including the Volvo XC40 and C40 which will be offered at more than THB300 thousand benefits with the company’s ‘NOW OR NEVER’ campaign*.
GT Auto offers its customers special privileges and exclusive services including:
1) Pickup/delivery services – where consumers’ cars can be picked up and dropped off.
2) Limo service is available for customers who bring in their cars for repairs and want to travel to various places in the city centre.
3) Personal Assistant – where customers will receive guidance and information on their vehicle and will get the best care available.
4) GT Auto Trade-in Plus – a service for buying used/old cars that will give you more than anyone else.