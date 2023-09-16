GT Auto forges forward with “SMALL IS MIGHTY” event to introduce Volvo’s EX30 

At this event, customers can be one of the first to experience up close and personal, Volvo’s smallest and fastest fully electric SUV, the EX30.

GT Auto will host another event for the EX30 at their Pattaya branch on September 28 for those who cannot make it on September 20.

Despite being Volvo’s smallest electric SUV, the EX30 meets a wide range of needs, starting with performance.

It comes in two types of electric motors-- the Single Motor Extended Range model that comes with an NMC battery, providing a maximum distance of 480 kilometres per full charge (Electric Energy Consumption (Combined)15.7 kWh), and the Twin Motor Performance model which provides a maximum distance of 460 kilometres, and can go from 0-100 km in 3.6 seconds, making it the fastest accelerating Volvo car ever created.

Furthermore, the Twin Motor Performance model has a charging capacity of up to 153kW, translating to a quick charge of 10-80% in 25 minutes.

More importantly, the EX30 utilizes recycled materials, has top-of-the-line technology for safety and comes at a competitive starting price of THB1.59 million.