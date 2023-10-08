Celebrate McLaren's 60th Anniversary and Launch of the McLaren 750S in Bangkok

McLaren Bangkok also added another major highlight to this event by hosting a celebration of McLaren's 60th anniversary. The event displays the McLaren Millstone journey that shows the history of McLaren from day 1 to its 60th year combining its successes in the professional racing world and automotive innovation. For this special occasion, McLaren Bangkok showcases “McLaren Speedtail”, the ultimate car that is the fastest McLaren to date. Only106 McLaren Speedtail were built in the world and the price is approximately 400 million baht in Thailand.

Designed and engineered after meticulous analysis of the renowned McLaren 720S, around 30 % of 750S components are either new or changed.

The new 750S combines advances in weight-saving, powertrain performance, aerodynamics, and dynamic excellence to elevate a benchmark driving experience to new heights.

These modifications not only make the 750S more powerful, lighter, and quicker but also ensure it offers increased downforce and an even better aerodynamic balance than the 720S, making it even more thrilling and engaging.

It boasts a segment-leading power-to-weight ratio of 587PS-per-tonne (for the Coupé, at its lightest dry weight), giving it a 22PS edge over its nearest rival.

The new rear-wheel drive, equipped with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine, now produces 750PS and 800Nm, paired with a 7-speed transmission featuring revised ratios for optimized acceleration, achieving astonishing performance levels of 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and 0-200km/h in 7.2 seconds for the Coupé and 7.3 seconds for the Spider.