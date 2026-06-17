Mahidol, Chula and Chiang Mai open GenEd courses across campuses for first time

24 courses to open in pilot phase

In the initial phase, the three universities have selected 24 general education courses to join the MC² GenEd programme. Undergraduate students will be able to register from the 2026 academic year, with more than 1,000 students expected to express interest.

Mahidol University will offer courses mainly in health sciences and well-being, Chulalongkorn University will focus on technology and innovation, while Chiang Mai University will contribute courses linked to local learning, sustainability, citizenship, the environment, art and design.

Students will be able to accumulate credits in advance for courses offered by their own university or transfer credits across institutions, subject to the conditions set by each university and each student’s home curriculum.

Mahidol: Shared learning instead of ranking race

Professor Dr Piyamitr Sritara, president of Mahidol University, said the three universities each had clear strengths, and that combining their general education courses would create an important force in developing well-rounded graduates.

He said the project would help create a “shared learning ecosystem”, opening space for students to access knowledge, learn from experts and exchange experiences with peers from other institutions.

“All three institutions are leading universities in the country, and we agree that we must work together to solve national challenges and think about how to move the country forward. This should not be about competing over rankings,” he said.

He added that MC² GenEd was an example of practical academic cooperation and that the three universities hoped to expand collaboration with more institutions in the future.

Chula: AI cannot replace human intelligence

Professor Dr Wilert Puriwat, president of Chulalongkorn University, said universities today were no longer simply competing with one another, but increasingly working together.

He said that although artificial intelligence, or AI, was playing a growing role in teaching and learning, what AI could not replace was the development of human wisdom, judgement and life experience.

GenEd, he said, would help nurture students’ humanity by allowing teachers and learners from the three universities to exchange knowledge and experience.

In the next phase, the universities plan to expand the number of GenEd courses and create shared learning experiences through joint activities and project-based learning.

Chiang Mai: Doi Suthep and community learning

Professor Dr Pongruk Sribanditmongkol, president of Chiang Mai University, said CMU would offer courses that are not available at Chulalongkorn or Mahidol, including Doi Suthep Studies.

He said the course would allow students to learn about nature and the environment through both online study and field-based experience.

Another CMU course, Citizenship, will focus on helping students understand their responsibilities, work with local communities and learn through community-based learning, while also considering environmental protection and sustainability.

Courses offered by each university

Mahidol University’s courses include subjects in health, well-being, entrepreneurship and finance, such as Body and Mind for Health, Herbs in Everyday Life, Fundamentals of Sports Science, Yoga for Health, Resistance Exercise for Health, Designing Happiness for Chronically Ill Patients, Building a Financially Secure Future, Online Store Entrepreneur x Shopee, and Melon Business.

Chulalongkorn University’s courses focus on technology, digital skills, data and AI. They include Digital, Data and Artificial Intelligence Literacy, Fundamentals of Web Development, Prototyping Internet of Things Applications, Data Analysis with Python, Data Analysis with Machine Learning Techniques, Computer Vision and Industrial Applications, Modern Application Development Project Management, Personal Data Protection for Technology Service Providers, AI Use with Comprehensive Competency, and Unlocking AI Potential Through Coding.

Chiang Mai University will offer Modern Life and Animation, Generative Artificial Intelligence for Art and Design, Citizenship, Innovation Development Process for Sustainable Transformation, and Doi Suthep Studies.

Built on MC² Academy cooperation

The MC² GenEd project builds on earlier cooperation among the three universities under MC² Academy, a cross-institutional learning platform that brings together lecturers, researchers and specialist experts.

The three universities are already working together on several research projects and are developing future-oriented courses, including short upskill and reskill programmes designed to strengthen specialised skills needed in the modern workplace.

Source: MC2GenEd