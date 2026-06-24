Constitutional Court sets July 9 ruling on THB400bn borrowing decree

133 MPs seek constitutional ruling

The case was brought after 133 members of the House of Representatives, representing not less than one-fifth of the existing House membership, signed a petition challenging the decree.

The MPs submitted their opinion to the House speaker, arguing that the emergency decree authorising the Finance Ministry to borrow money for energy-crisis response and energy-transition measures did not comply with Section 172, paragraph one, of the Constitution.

The House speaker, acting as the petitioner, then forwarded the matter to the Constitutional Court for a ruling under Section 173, paragraph one, of the Constitution.

Court says evidence is sufficient

The Constitutional Court has reviewed the case and found that it involves a legal question and that the evidence already before the court is sufficient for a decision.

As a result, the court decided to end the inquiry under Section 58, paragraph one, of the Organic Act on Constitutional Court Procedures B.E. 2561.

The court then set Thursday, July 9, 2026, at 9am, for oral statements, consultation and voting on the ruling.