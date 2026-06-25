Thai Embassy urges caution after strong iwate quake sparks aftershocks

The Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo has urged Thai nationals in Japan to remain alert for possible aftershocks after a strong offshore earthquake struck Iwate Prefecture, with Thailand’s Department of Mineral Resources attributing the tremor to the Pacific Plate subducting beneath the North American Plate.
The earthquake, which occurred at 7.30am local time in Japan (5.30am in Thailand), was recorded offshore near Iwate in northeastern Honshu, around 450–500 kilometres from Tokyo, at a depth of about 50–50.9 kilometres. The strongest shaking reached upper 6 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale.
The Royal Thai Embassy advised Thai nationals to closely monitor updates from Japanese authorities and remain cautious of aftershocks following the main quake.
It said there were no reports at this stage of Thai nationals being injured or killed, and provided an emergency hotline at 090-4435-7812 for assistance.
Thailand’s Department of Mineral Resources’ Geohazard Operation Centre said the earthquake was caused by the Pacific Plate being forced beneath the North American Plate along the Japan Trench system.
The agency classified the event as a strong offshore earthquake and confirmed it had no impact on Thailand.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said the tremor was widely felt across Aomori, Miyagi and surrounding prefectures, as well as in Tokyo. No tsunami warning was issued.
Initial reports indicated no major structural damage, although some railway services were temporarily suspended as a safety precaution, including sections of the Shinkansen network, according to international reports.
The Japan Meteorological Agency later confirmed multiple aftershocks around the offshore epicentre near Iwate Prefecture.
Authorities urged residents and travellers to continue monitoring official updates as seismic activity in the region remains ongoing.