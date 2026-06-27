Thailand pushes 365-day tourism strategy to spread income beyond major cities

Nature destinations gain stronger attention

Ratchada said natural attractions such as Khao Yai, Nakhon Nayok and Kanchanaburi have received growing interest from travellers.

The trend reflects Thailand’s potential to develop more diverse tourism routes and distribute tourism revenue more widely to secondary cities and local communities.

For the government, this is a key part of the Thailand 365 Days policy: turning year-round travel demand into broader economic benefits rather than concentrating tourism income in a small number of major destinations.

Local identity to support high-value tourism

The government plans to build on Thailand’s popularity by linking tourism with geographical indication products, community goods, food, culture, traditions and local identity.

Ratchada said the aim is to increase economic value, generate income for local people and promote high-value tourism.

The policy seeks to attract quality visitors who are more likely to return, stay longer and spend more during their trips.

This marks a shift from focusing mainly on tourist numbers to increasing the value of each trip and strengthening the role of communities in the tourism economy.

Green tourism becomes part of national strategy

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul has reported to the prime minister that the ministry is ready to develop natural attractions and new tourism destinations while raising standards in line with the Global Sustainable Tourism Criteria.

The work is being carried out under the Thailand Green Tourism Plan 2030, which aims to lift Thai destinations to international sustainability standards.

The government wants Thailand to have destinations ranked among the world’s Top 100 sustainable destinations and to strengthen the country’s image as a quality global travel destination.

Doi Phu Kha award seen as early progress

The government said concrete progress is already being seen, with Doi Phu Kha National Park in Nan province receiving the Green Destinations Awards 2026.

The award reflects the potential of Thai tourist attractions to develop in line with international standards and serve as a model for upgrading other destinations nationwide.

Officials see this as evidence that Thailand can combine natural beauty with sustainable management to create stronger long-term tourism value.

Infrastructure, safety and festivals to support year-round travel

The government believes Thailand’s strengths are not limited to scenic destinations, but also include food, culture, local lifestyles and distinctive hospitality.

It is therefore continuing to improve infrastructure, transport links, safety measures and service standards, while organising festivals and activities throughout the year.

The aim is to make Thailand a destination that tourists can visit throughout all 365 days of the year.

Ratchada said the strategy is expected to encourage repeat visits, spread income to all regions and support sustainable growth in the tourism economy.