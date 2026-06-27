Foreign travellers drive 96.6% of Thailand’s mid-year hotel bookings

Travellers booking Thailand earlier than last year

SiteMinder found that international travellers are booking accommodation in Thailand earlier than before.

The average booking lead time for mid-year stays rose by 5.6 days from last year, the highest increase in the region. This lifted Thailand’s average lead time to 154.1 days, compared with 148.6 days in 2025, based on data as of April 30 in both years.

Among nearby markets, Indonesia recorded the longest average lead time at 168.5 days, up 3.6 days year on year. Singapore followed at 150.7 days, up 3.8 days, while Malaysia stood at 136.8 days, up 5.4 days.

Supakrit Phansomboon, country manager for Thailand at SiteMinder, said the longer booking window was a positive sign for Thai hotels.

“Amid global volatility that has affected travel in recent months, hotels in Thailand have continued to attract international travellers. In particular, longer booking lead times are a positive trend, giving operators more time to deliver stay experiences that better meet guests’ needs, while also allowing them to offer attractive deals to travellers who plan ahead,” he said.

September expected to lead booking growth

Forward hotel bookings for Thailand’s mid-year period increased by 5.1% from the same period last year.

September is expected to record the strongest growth, with bookings forecast to rise 16% year on year. This would be the second-highest growth rate in the region after Taiwan, where bookings are expected to increase 63.4%.

July bookings are expected to rise 9.8%, while August is projected to grow 3.3%. June is the only month expected to record a decline, with bookings down 0.5% from the same month last year.

The figures suggest that Thailand’s mid-year tourism demand is not evenly spread across the period, with September emerging as a key month for hotel operators seeking to capture late-summer and early-autumn travel demand.

Room rates continue to climb

Thailand’s hotel sector is also seeing stronger pricing.

Average room rates for the mid-year period rose 3.4% year on year to US$202, suggesting that stronger demand is not being driven purely by discounting.

August is expected to post the highest average room rate at US$225, up 5.1% from the same period last year. June is expected to record the lowest average rate at US$182, still up 2.7% year on year.

The combination of higher forward bookings and rising room rates points to a healthier revenue environment for Thai hotels, especially those able to target early-planning international travellers with tailored offers.

Technology seen as key to capturing demand

Supakrit said the strength of Thailand’s hotel business in the first half showed that the mid-year period still offered major growth opportunities for operators.

However, he said hotels needed deeper insight into traveller behaviour and demand patterns, as well as the ability to respond quickly to market changes.

“The strength of Thailand’s hotel business in the first half of the year shows that this period still offers significant growth opportunities for operators. However, capturing these opportunities effectively requires deep insight into traveller behaviour and demand, as well as the ability to respond to changes in real time,” he said.

He added that modern technology was now essential for hotel operators, as the right tools could help them access updated market data and adjust revenue and distribution strategies in line with changing traveller demand.

Stronger visibility for hotel operators

The report indicates that Thailand’s hotel sector is benefiting from three important trends at the same time: high international demand, earlier bookings and stronger room rates.

For operators, this means more time to plan promotions, manage room inventory, adjust prices and improve guest experiences before travellers arrive.

For the wider tourism industry, the findings suggest that Thailand remains a preferred destination for international visitors in the mid-year travel period, with demand becoming more valuable as guests plan further ahead and pay higher rates.