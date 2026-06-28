Chadchart leads in Bangkok governor forecasts by NIDA and KPI

Polls by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) and King Prajadhipok’s Institute (KPI) forecast a clear lead for Chadchart Sittipunt in the Bangkok governor election after polling stations closed at 5pm on Sunday (June 28).

NIDA Poll released its forecast for the 2026 Bangkok governor election after voting closed for the Bangkok governor and Bangkok Metropolitan Council elections.

The survey was conducted from June 22 to 25 among 3,000 eligible voters aged 18 and over across all 50 districts of Bangkok. Respondents were drawn from different education levels, occupations and income groups.