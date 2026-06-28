Anucha concedes Bangkok governor race as Chadchart leads early count

Anucha Burapachaisri, the Democrat Party’s candidate for Bangkok governor, conceded defeat less than an hour after vote counting began on Sunday (June 28), accepting the election result.

Anucha congratulated independent candidate Chadchart Sittipunt, who was heading towards a second term as Bangkok governor after winning voters’ trust. He acknowledged that the trend in the vote count showed the winner would continue to lead the capital’s administration.

Throughout the campaign, Anucha noted, all candidates had worked hard by meeting residents on the ground and taking part in debates, while focusing on accurate information and facts.

He stressed that the policies proposed by the Democrat Party should not end with the election result. Any policy that could be developed further or used to support Chadchart’s administration for the benefit of Bangkok residents would receive the party’s full backing.

The concession followed Chadchart’s strong lead from the start of the count. As of 8pm, Chadchart had 753,057 votes, followed by independent candidate Mallika Boonmeetrakool Mahasook with 153,401 votes and Chaiwat Sathawornwichit of the People’s Party with 91,823. Anucha was in fourth place with 53,576 votes.