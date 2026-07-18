Taiwan extends visa-free entry for Thais to July 2027

Taiwan has extended visa-free entry for Thai passport holders for another year, allowing eligible travellers to visit for up to 14 days without applying for a visa.

The trial scheme will remain in effect from August 1, 2026, until July 31, 2027, making travel to Taiwan easier and more convenient for Thai visitors, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand announced.

The extension has also been confirmed as part of Taiwan’s visa arrangements for nationals of Thailand, Brunei and the Philippines under its New Southbound Policy.

The office said exchanges between Taiwan and Thailand had continued to grow warmer and closer, with the number of people travelling between the two destinations increasing over the years.

It said the rise in two-way travel reflected the strength of their friendship and expressed hope that the extended visa exemption would encourage more Thai travellers to discover Taiwan.