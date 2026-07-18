Taiwan extends visa-free entry for Thais to July 2027

Taiwan has extended visa-free entry for Thai passport holders for another year, allowing eligible travellers to visit for up to 14 days without applying for a visa.
The trial scheme will remain in effect from August 1, 2026, until July 31, 2027, making travel to Taiwan easier and more convenient for Thai visitors, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand announced.
The extension has also been confirmed as part of Taiwan’s visa arrangements for nationals of Thailand, Brunei and the Philippines under its New Southbound Policy.
The office said exchanges between Taiwan and Thailand had continued to grow warmer and closer, with the number of people travelling between the two destinations increasing over the years.
It said the rise in two-way travel reflected the strength of their friendship and expressed hope that the extended visa exemption would encourage more Thai travellers to discover Taiwan.
Taiwan first introduced visa-free entry for Thai tourists in 2016 as part of efforts to promote tourism and strengthen people-to-people exchanges.
The original pilot programme allowed eligible Thai passport holders to enter without a visa, subject to immigration requirements. Taiwan later extended the arrangement repeatedly after reviewing its effects on tourism and bilateral exchanges.
Over the past decade, the measure has made travel more convenient and helped increase interaction between people from Taiwan and Thailand, the Taipei office said.
During 2024 and 2025, visits by Taiwanese travellers to Thailand exceeded one million, while visits by Thai travellers to Taiwan surpassed 500,000, reaching their highest levels in several years, according to the office.
Peter Lan, Taiwan’s representative in Thailand, said Taiwan offered a wide range of tourism attractions, rich cultural heritage and business opportunities across diverse industries.
He said the destination had also earned international recognition for its convenient and safe travel environment.
Taiwan’s food, landscapes across all four seasons and history-rich culture were among the attractions encouraging Thai tourists to return, he added.
With visa-free entry continuing, Lan said Thai travellers would have more opportunities to experience Taiwan’s combination of modern cities, mountains and coastlines.
The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office invited Thai visitors to explore the destination for themselves, experience the warmth and hospitality of Taiwanese people and create their own memorable journeys.
Taiwan’s government and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand said they would continue promoting cooperation and exchanges with Thailand in areas including the economy, trade, tourism, education and culture.
The efforts are intended to help people from both sides learn more about one another, expand opportunities for cooperation and build a stronger and more dynamic partnership.
Thai travellers should check the latest entry requirements before departure through Taiwan’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, as immigration rules and supporting-document requirements may be updated.
Under Taiwan’s visa-exemption rules, eligible visitors generally need a passport valid for at least six months, a confirmed return or onward ticket and proof of accommodation, contact details and sufficient travel funds. The permitted stay begins on the day after arrival and cannot normally be extended.