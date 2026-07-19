NIDA Poll: 94% see foreign involvement in illegal businesses as very dangerous





“Zero-dollar” businesses were rated very dangerous by 81.29% and somewhat dangerous by 15.65%. The poll defined these as operations in which foreign investors control the entire commercial network within their own national group, limiting the income received by Thai businesses and workers.

The use of Thai nominees to establish companies or hold majority stakes in businesses was considered very dangerous by 81.21% of respondents and somewhat dangerous by 15.88%.

Concern was also high over large concentrations of foreign residents developing into distinct foreign communities or enclaves. Some 77.48% described this as very dangerous, while 17.79% said it was somewhat dangerous.

Foreign nationals working in jobs that did not correspond with their work permits were considered very dangerous by 72.98% and somewhat dangerous by 23.13%.

Meanwhile, 65.42% viewed foreigners entering occupations reserved for Thai nationals — including commercial driving, tour guiding and organising tours — as very dangerous. A further 27.86% regarded this as somewhat dangerous.

More than one-third report no direct encounter

Asked which forms of illegal conduct they had personally encountered, 35.95% said they had never witnessed any unlawful behaviour by foreign nationals.

However, 26.11% reported encountering foreign investment in illegal businesses or businesses allegedly used for grey-money laundering.

A further 25.88% said they had encountered the use of Thai nominees to open businesses or hold majority stakes, while 20.92% reported seeing nominee arrangements involving land ownership.

Some 18.85% cited heavy concentrations of foreign residents in particular areas, while 17.71% reported foreigners working in occupations legally reserved for Thai nationals.

Foreigners working outside the conditions of their permits were reported by 14.35% of respondents. Zero-dollar businesses were cited by 9.69%, while 8.70% reported encountering arrangements involving Thai men being registered as the fathers of foreign children.

Another 0.23% did not answer. The findings reflect respondents’ perceptions and reported experiences rather than independently verified criminal cases.

Official corruption seen as leading cause

Corruption and misconduct among officials emerged as the most commonly cited factor contributing to lawbreaking by foreign nationals, selected by 67.10% of respondents.

Insufficiently severe legal penalties followed at 59.31%, while 52.21% blamed government policies or legal loopholes that could be exploited.

Corruption and misconduct among politicians were cited by 50.46%. Another 48.70% pointed to Thai individuals prioritising personal financial gain, including those who may assist or act on behalf of foreign nationals.

A lack of attention and oversight by responsible authorities was selected by 44.35%, while 29.54% blamed public indifference or a lack of awareness of offences involving foreign nationals.

Only 0.31% did not provide an answer.

Nationwide telephone survey

The NIDA Poll Center said respondents were selected through probability sampling from its master sample database, using a multistage sampling method.

Information was collected through telephone interviews. The centre said the sampling error did not exceed 0.05 at a confidence level of 97%.