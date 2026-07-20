Thai Air Force to seek funding for eight more Gripen E/F jets

Commanders mark 15 years of Gripen–Saab operations

The funding plan was outlined as the air force celebrated the 15th anniversary of its Gripen C/D fighters and Saab 340 airborne early warning and control aircraft entering service.

The anniversary ceremony was held at Wing 7 in Surat Thani and attended by Chief of Defence Forces Gen Ukrit Boontanon, Sakesan and former air force commanders associated with the original Gripen procurement programme.

Ukrit said the decision to acquire the aircraft and supporting systems in 2011 had given the air force a foundation for modern, interconnected operations.

He said the next-generation programme should be viewed not simply as the purchase of aircraft, but as the development of a broader operational structure integrating personnel, technology, information and supporting systems.

“Without the vision shown in 2011, we would not have the level of readiness we have today,” he said.

Ukrit added that continued development of personnel, knowledge and technology would be essential to ensuring that the air force remained capable of responding to future national-security requirements.

Air chief cites role in 2025 border operations

Sakesan said the existing Gripen C/D and Saab 340 network had supported joint operations involving Thailand’s armed forces during the Thai-Cambodian border situation in 2025.

He said the air force had spent 15 years developing network-based operations that enabled personnel to share information and gain a clearer understanding of developments before making operational decisions.

According to Sakesan, the approach was based on the ability to “know first, see first, understand first, decide first and act first”.

He described the performance of the Gripen and Saab 340 during the border missions as having an almost 100% success rate. The air chief did not specify how the figure was calculated, so it should be treated as an official assessment rather than an independently verified measure.

Sakesan stressed that equipment alone did not determine operational effectiveness.

“The people who use it are more important,” he said, adding that air force personnel had worked over the past 15 years to integrate systems and exchange information across different units.

He said future planning would also incorporate autonomous and unmanned technologies where appropriate, with the aim of reducing risks to personnel and improving coordination.

Fourteen aircraft join Elephant Walk

The anniversary programme included formation flights, a Gripen C/D capability demonstration and an exhibition on Royal Thai Air Force missions.

Nine Gripen C/D fighters and five Saab 340 aircraft also participated in an Elephant Walk, in which aircraft moved in formation along a taxiway.

The 14-aircraft display was intended to represent operational readiness and unity among the air force’s personnel and aircraft units.

Thailand originally procured 12 Gripen C/D fighters from Sweden in two stages. The first six entered service at Wing 7 on July 7, 2011, while the second stage was completed in 2013.

Over the following 15 years, the aircraft supported security missions covering southern Thailand, the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman coast, as well as joint-service operations during the 2025 border situation, according to the air force.