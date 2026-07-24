Srettha honoured as Ratchaburi Zero Dropout Sandbox shapes national educational policy

Srettha calls for more private-sector support

Srettha said the initial investment was not large enough to solve the problem nationwide but had demonstrated how private-sector action could encourage broader participation.

“The 100 million baht raised by Sansiri could not help children across the entire country, but it helped spark action and encouraged every sector to become involved,” he said.

After becoming prime minister, Srettha continued to promote the initiative as a national policy intended to ensure that no child or young person was excluded from education.

He said the programme should use individual student-registration data to find children proactively and offer flexible forms of learning suited to their lives.

The approach includes academic education, vocational training and life skills rather than requiring every child to return to a conventional classroom.

Srettha urged other companies to work with provincial authorities, schools and community organisations rather than rely only on short-term donations.

“If we had 20 organisations, each gradually helping one province, I believe the picture of education for Thai children would change within five to 10 years,” he said.

Project reports broader reach

The Equitable Education Fund reported in May 2024 that the Ratchaburi initiative had helped prevent 8,769 children and young people aged six to 24 from leaving education. Its network covered 350 schools, three education service areas and all 10 districts of the province.

Sansiri said the broader Ratchaburi model, developed with the fund and other partners, had now provided educational or vocational support to more than 20,000 children. The latest company figure covers a wider range of assistance than the earlier count of children prevented from dropping out.

Supporters of the programme say its use of flexible learning has also contributed to wider discussion about reforming Thailand’s education system.

The Education Ministry is drafting a new National Education Bill intended to create a more flexible system that supports lifelong learning. The legislation remained at the drafting and public-consultation stage in June and July 2026 and had not yet become law.

Srettha said the long-term goal should remain unchanged: no child or young person in Thailand should be allowed to lose access to education because the existing system cannot accommodate their circumstances.