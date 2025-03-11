Bangkok Launches \'Thailand Zero Dropout\' Initiative to Ensure Every Child Receives Education

Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon chaired the inaugural meeting of the Bangkok Steering Committee for Solving the Problem of Out-of-School Children and Youth to Zero (Thailand Zero Dropout) on 10th March 2025. The meeting, held at Bangkok City Hall, was attended by Wirat Manassanitwong, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the BMA, executives from the Education Department, and other relevant agencies.

Mr. Sanon emphasised the importance of collaborative problem-solving, urging all agencies to share on-the-ground challenges to formulate effective solutions.

He called for the rapid and streamlined establishment of a monitoring and support system for out-of-school children and youth, advocating for a simplified structure to ensure efficient and continuous operations.

He stressed the need for rigorous monitoring to prevent children and youth from leaving the education system.

