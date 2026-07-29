Mine-clearance officer critically hurt in Sa Kaeo blast

A mine-clearance officer was critically injured after stepping on a PMN anti-personnel mine while surveying a confirmed hazardous area in Sa Kaeo province on Wednesday (July 29, 2026), the Burapha Task Force reported.

The incident occurred at about 11am in Ban Nong Chan, Non Mak Mun subdistrict, Khok Sung district. The officer was given emergency assistance before being taken to Aranyaprathet Hospital.

Mine found during technical survey

Humanitarian Mine Action Unit 1 was conducting a planned operation in Confirmed Hazardous Area CHA 27-01/01 in Ban Nong Chan, outside the area controlled by the combat unit.