Thailand rejects Cambodia’s border claims, urges joint fact-finding to avoid escalation

Thailand denies intent to alter border

Praphas said Thailand’s position was clear: the actions of Thai officials took place within areas under Thai operational responsibility and were carried out for security and area-management purposes.

He said the activities were not aimed at changing the boundary line or creating any territorial advantage.

On areas where the two countries still hold different views over the border line, Praphas said the issues should be handled through mechanisms already agreed by both countries.

He said such an approach was necessary to prevent the situation from being misinterpreted or amplified in a way that could damage the atmosphere of bilateral relations.

Bangkok calls for joint fact-finding

On Cambodia’s allegation that Thailand burned a warehouse in the O’Smach area, Praphas said Thailand currently had no information or evidence to confirm the claim.

He said the issue should be examined through a joint fact-finding process under an appropriate mechanism to ensure that any conclusion is accurate, transparent and fair to all sides.

Praphas also addressed questions about fences or structures along the border, saying improvements to areas or the construction of safety facilities in zones under Thai control and operational responsibility could be carried out under normal authority.

He said such works were intended for security and area administration, not to alter the boundary or gain territorial advantage.

Thailand says it remains committed to MOU 2000

Asked whether the actions could be inconsistent with the Memorandum of Understanding on the Survey and Demarcation of Land Boundaries between Thailand and Cambodia, or MOU 2000, Praphas said Thailand continued to uphold and strictly comply with the agreement.

He said any unresolved boundary issues should be discussed through bilateral mechanisms mutually agreed by both countries, rather than through unilateral action.

Thailand has previously stressed that it favours existing bilateral mechanisms for handling border issues.

Thailand avoids media war

Asked whether the Thai government would respond formally to Cambodia’s statement, Praphas said Thailand remained committed to the joint statement signed by both sides on December 27, 2025.

He said Thailand attached importance to facts and diplomatic mechanisms rather than responding through the media.

Thailand is ready to clarify accurate information and proceed through existing bilateral channels as appropriate, he said, adding that Bangkok did not want the situation to escalate or raise tensions along the border.

A Thai government briefing in January said the December 27 joint statement called on both sides to avoid provocative actions that could escalate tensions and to maintain direct communication channels between defence and military officials.

Border tensions remain sensitive

The latest exchange comes as Thai-Cambodian relations remain fragile following previous border tensions.

Ties between the two neighbours have been “on edge” after two rounds of intense border clashes last year killed nearly 150 people and displaced at least 300,000 people on both sides, although a December ceasefire still holds.

Praphas reiterated that Thailand remained committed to resolving problems peacefully through mechanisms accepted by both countries.

He said Thailand did not want any condition to emerge that could lead to further conflict, and that all allegations should be jointly examined and proven through a fact-based process.

