UN says Myanmar military killed at least 702 civilians during junta-run election period

At least 505 civilians were killed in attacks involving jet fighters, drones, paramotors and gyrocopters. Among those killed in aerial attacks were 175 women and 112 children. The report also cited open-source analysis indicating that at least 1,015 civilians died in more than 1,400 air strikes over the same period.

The UN said deaths spiked in two periods: August-September 2025 and December 2025-January 2026. These spikes coincided with the junta’s election announcement and military advances as it sought to secure territorial control.

Sagaing and Rakhine hit hardest

Civilians in central Myanmar and Rakhine state suffered the heaviest impact of military violence, with 573 of the 702 verified deaths occurring in these areas, the report said.

Sagaing remained the most dangerous region for civilians, with 191 verified deaths, including 60 women and 30 children. More than 70% of the deaths in Sagaing were caused by air strikes, according to the report.

The UN cited several incidents, including an October 2025 attack in Chaung-U township, Sagaing, where 23 civilians were killed and more than 60 wounded after munitions were dropped on people gathered near a school. Participants had been holding a candlelit event to mark the end of Buddhist Lent, call for the release of political prisoners, oppose conscription and reject the military’s elections.

In another incident, a military aircraft bombed a tea shop in Tabayin township, Sagaing, on December 5, 2025, while residents had gathered to watch a football match. At least 19 civilians were killed and about 20 others wounded, the report said.

UN warns aid cuts are deepening crisis

The report also warned that cuts to international assistance are worsening the suffering of millions of people in Myanmar. The UN said reduced funding has forced civil society groups to cut programmes, close services and lay off staff, while assistance to displaced people, education initiatives and psychosocial support have been curtailed or halted.

Emergency healthcare has also deteriorated because of military blockades and funding cuts, while safe houses for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence have closed or are operating at reduced capacity.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said Myanmar’s people appeared to have been “forgotten” by the outside world, adding that the pullback in funding was compounding the harm caused by constant targeting and indiscriminate military attacks.

Rohingya also face forced recruitment and violence

The report said Rohingya men, women, boys and girls remained exposed to forced recruitment by the Arakan Army, as well as killings, arbitrary arrests and sexual violence.

The High Commissioner called for an immediate end to attacks on civilians and civilian objects, including schools, hospitals, religious sites and displacement camps. He also urged all parties to allow rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access to civilians in need.

Source: UN Office at Geneva