Unprecedented strong winds, hailstorms cause huge damage in 2 provinces

The Uttaradit Hospital was forced to move its patients out of an inpatient ward after its glass windows were shattered by strong winds, allowing rainwater to get in.

A local durian market in Uttaradit’s Muang district that had opened for business just three days ago was severely damaged by a storm. Many tents and booths were destroyed.

Durian vendor Kanpirom Dapa said that more than 50 booths were “smashed” by the storm, adding that her 50,000-baht investment in her durian shop was gone.

“This is the strongest storm I have seen in 50 years of my life. It’s really terrifying,” she said.

Hailstorms were reported in Muang and Laplae districts of the northern province. Many houses in the municipal area were damaged by strong winds.

Power poles felled during the storm led to outages in a large area of the city.



