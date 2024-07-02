Korat locals rally against new potash mining concessions

Shifting the goalpost

They also noted that the government has expanded the initial goal of mining just 800,000 tonnes of potash to make fertilisers for local farms to more than 3 million tonnes to make fertiliser for export.

Another protest leader said that though it is not certain if Srettha will be ousted for appointing a person with a questionable background as PM’s Office minister, it is imperative that he do some good for the people and cancel the opening of more potash mines.

The protesters had previously submitted similar letters of protest to Srettha during two mobile Cabinet meetings in other provinces.

During the protest on Tuesday, Industry Minister Pimpatra Wichaikul came out to receive the letter on Srettha’s behalf.

She initially waited behind the gate for the protest leaders to hand her the letter through the bars, but one leader declared over the loudspeaker that it looked like she was visiting prisoners.

This prompted the crowd-control police and guards to open the gate for her to step out and receive the letter. The protesters also poured some salt on the ground in front of her, saying this had been collected from their contaminated rice fields.

The leaders also demanded that the government cancel a new master plan on mineral resource management related to potash mining. They alleged that the master plan would allow new potash mines to be opened without assessing the environmental impact. They also accused the government of shifting the goal of mining potast to just reduce imports to mining to increase exports.

They also called on the government to urgently carry out a study on the environmental damage caused and the impact on communities in Dan Khun Thod, as well as provide rehabilitation to affected villagers.





‘Take our corpses with you’

A protest leader said that if the government goes ahead with the policy, it would be tantamount to ignoring people’s quality of life. He added that the first bag of fertiliser made with potash from the new mine would be soaked in people’s tears.

“If you really want to go ahead with making fertiliser this way, then you may as well take our corpses to make it,” the protest leader said.

Last month, Pichit Sombatmak, director-general of the Department of Mineral Resources, boasted that there was about 161 trillion baht to be made from some 10 billion tonnes of potash that can be mined in 10 areas in the Northeast. He said potash can be used to make fertilisers as well as EV battery cells.

