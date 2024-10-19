Arrest warrants for additional iCon Group suspects expected

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) expected to be granted arrest warrants for additional suspects involved in alleged fraudulent practices of direct sales company The iCon Group on Saturday.

The company’s chief executive officer, Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul, was among 18 The iCon Group executives arrested on Wednesday. They face charges of scamming people and disseminating false information via a computer system.

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, deputy CIB chief, said on Saturday that suspects in the second batch include an individual whose name starts with “S”, which Warathaphon admitted as having a conversation with in an audio clip that surfaced on social media this week.

Investigators said “S” could be a politician who had demanded money from Warathaphon in exchange for protection, although the CEO has denied paying any bribes to government agencies.

Jaroonkiat said investigators are also looking into persons whom Warathaphon referred to in another audio clip as “Thewada”, or “angels”.

In that clip, Warathaphon admitted he was telling his subordinates that to ensure a smooth business operation, one must pay offerings to angels. However, he said he was referring to mythological beings as per his spiritual belief and not any real persons.