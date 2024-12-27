Suvarnabhumi expects 200,000 passengers on NY day

Airports of Thailand (AOT) chief executive officer Keerati Kitmanawat estimates that over 200,000 passengers would be departing Suvarnabhumi Airport on New Year’s Day.
The authorities have set up Airport Help centres to provide passengers with advice on the Common Use Self Service and the Common Use Bag Drop along with the facial scan registration for using biometrics, which would facilitate a smooth process for departing passengers.
Suvarnabhumi Airport has arranged strict patrolling at the terminal and provided comprehensive services to passengers. The airport has coordinated with government officials, airlines and other entrepreneurs to ensure passengers’ safety, he said.
The CEO said they would also offer Travel Kit sets as a New Year’s gift to passengers in the fourth-floor departure terminal with extra drinks at several spots.
Keerati said that Suvarnabhumi Airport heartily welcomes tourists from all over the world with the vision to advance the service to global standards.
The airport is expected to be one of the world's best airports in five years, he said.