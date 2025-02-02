What Bangkokians think about work-from-home measure to tackle PM2.5

Bangkok residents are equally divided on the effectiveness of work-from-home measures to reduce PM2.5 air pollution, an opinion survey has found.
The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) conducted an opinion survey among 1,310 residents of Bangkok from January 27-29 on the issue of PM2.5 pollution in the capital.
◾ Can the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s idea of people working from home, and students studying online help reduce PM2.5 in Bangkok?
◾ What do they think of the PM2.5 situation in Bangkok in recent days?
◾ Do they think the seven-day free bus and electric train rides last month had helped reduce PM2.5?
◾ How efficient is the BMA in tackling PM2.5?
◾ Which agencies are they placing their hopes on to solve the PM2.5 crisis in Bangkok?