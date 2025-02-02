What Bangkokians think about work-from-home measure to tackle PM2.5

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 02, 2025

NIDA Poll shows nearly 75% of people consider the situation very serious

Bangkok residents are equally divided on the effectiveness of work-from-home measures to reduce PM2.5 air pollution, an opinion survey has found.

The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) conducted an opinion survey among 1,310 residents of Bangkok from January 27-29 on the issue of PM2.5 pollution in the capital.

◾ Can the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s idea of people working from home, and students studying online help reduce PM2.5 in Bangkok?

  • 33.82%: Can help up to a point
  • 33.21%: Can help very little
  • 24.50%: Not helpful at all
  • 8.47%: Very helpful

◾ What do they think of the PM2.5 situation in Bangkok in recent days?

  • 74.43%: Very serious
  • 18.55%: Rather serious
  • 5.88%: Rather not serious
  • 1.14%: Not serious at all

◾ Do they think the seven-day free bus and electric train rides last month had helped reduce PM2.5?

  • 34.89%: Can help very little
  • 33.89%: Not helpful at all
  • 24.5%: Can help up to a point
  • 6.72%: Very helpful

◾ How efficient is the BMA in tackling PM2.5?

  • 41.15%: Rather inefficient
  • 35.34%: Not efficient at all
  • 20.38%: Rather efficient
  • 3.13%: Very efficient

◾ Which agencies are they placing their hopes on to solve the PM2.5 crisis in Bangkok?

  • 41.15%: Pollution Control Department
  • 34.27%: BMA
  • 27.02%: Royal Rain-Making and Aviation Department
  • 20.23%: Land Transport Department
  • 17.56%: No hope in government agencies.


 

