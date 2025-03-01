Warm day forecast for upper Thailand, isolated thundershowers likely in Bangkok

Hot days are forecast for upper Thailand, while the lower Central, Bangkok metropolitan area, and the East would experience isolated thundershowers, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Saturday.
These conditions are due to the hot low-pressure system covering upper Thailand while southerly and southeasterly winds prevail over the area, the department said, urging people in the upper country to take care of their health due to the changing weather.
Meanwhile, the weak easterly wind prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea would ease rains in the South, the department added.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot day with isolated light rains; minimum temperature 18-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 35-39°C.
Northeast: Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly in the lower part; minimum 21-24°C, maximum 37-38°C.
Central: Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly in the lower part; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 36-38°C.
East: Hot day with isolated thundershower and gusty winds mostly in Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 34-37°C; waves less than a metre high and around 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 31-34°C; waves around 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Trang and Satun provinces; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 35-38°C.