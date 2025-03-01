Warm day forecast for upper Thailand, isolated thundershowers likely in Bangkok

Hot days are forecast for upper Thailand, while the lower Central, Bangkok metropolitan area, and the East would experience isolated thundershowers, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

These conditions are due to the hot low-pressure system covering upper Thailand while southerly and southeasterly winds prevail over the area, the department said, urging people in the upper country to take care of their health due to the changing weather.

Meanwhile, the weak easterly wind prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea would ease rains in the South, the department added.