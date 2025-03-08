Summer storms likely in the North, Central and upper South

These conditions are due to the moderate high-pressure system covering the Northeast and the South China Sea, while the easterly and southeasterly winds bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to the upper country.
The department urged residents in affected areas to beware of severe conditions and keep away from big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.
In the South, the easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf, the South, and the Andaman Sea are strengthening, causing more rains with gusty winds. Waves in the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea are expected to rise above 2 metres high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phichit; minimum temperature 15-24 degrees Celsius, maximum 31-38°C.
Northeast: Scattered rains mostly in Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buriram; minimum 17-22°C, maximum 26-33°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers with gusty winds mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 22-24°C, maximum 30-33°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 22-25°C, maximum 30-33°C; waves below a metre high and about 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers with gusty winds mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 28-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 32-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 31-33°C.