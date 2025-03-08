Summer storms likely in the North, Central and upper South

These conditions are due to the moderate high-pressure system covering the Northeast and the South China Sea, while the easterly and southeasterly winds bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to the upper country.

The department urged residents in affected areas to beware of severe conditions and keep away from big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.

In the South, the easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf, the South, and the Andaman Sea are strengthening, causing more rains with gusty winds. Waves in the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea are expected to rise above 2 metres high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department warned.