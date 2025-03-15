Variable weather forecast in upper Thailand from Sunday to Thursday

The Thai Meteorological Department on Saturday warned of variable weather for upper Thailand from Sunday to Thursday (March 16-20), when a rather strong high-pressure system from China will extend to the upper Thailand and the South China Sea.
Hot to very hot days with the outbreak of summer storms, gusty winds, hail and lightning strikes are likely in some areas of upper Thailand in the early period, the department said.
From Monday to Thursday, the Northeast will experience a 5-8°C drop in temperature as well as strong winds, while the remaining region will be 2-4°C colder, it added.
The department urged people in the affected areas to beware of severe weather conditions by keeping away from large trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.
Affected provinces:
Sunday
North: Nan, Uttaradit, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
Northeast: Loei, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Chainat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphanburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Bangkok metropolitan area.
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
Monday
North: Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai and Tak.
Central: Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Bangkok metropolitan area.
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
South: Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.
The department added that from Monday to Thursday, the easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea will strengthen and bring more rains and isolated heavy rains in the South.
Waves in the lower Gulf will rise to 2-3 metres and above 3 metres in thundershowers. All ships in the Gulf and Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, while small boats should stay ashore, the department warned.