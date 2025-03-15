Variable weather forecast in upper Thailand from Sunday to Thursday

The Thai Meteorological Department on Saturday warned of variable weather for upper Thailand from Sunday to Thursday (March 16-20), when a rather strong high-pressure system from China will extend to the upper Thailand and the South China Sea.

Hot to very hot days with the outbreak of summer storms, gusty winds, hail and lightning strikes are likely in some areas of upper Thailand in the early period, the department said.

From Monday to Thursday, the Northeast will experience a 5-8°C drop in temperature as well as strong winds, while the remaining region will be 2-4°C colder, it added.

The department urged people in the affected areas to beware of severe weather conditions by keeping away from large trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.