Thailand marks year’s longest day as June solstice brings nearly 13 hours of daylight

Thailand today experiences its longest day and shortest night of the year as the June solstice occurs, marking a key astronomical event for the Northern Hemisphere.
The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) says the summer solstice falls on June 21, when the sun rises at its northernmost point on the eastern horizon and sets at its northernmost point on the western horizon, producing the longest daylight period of the year.
In Bangkok, the solstice occurs at 3.24pm on Sunday, June 21, 2026. The capital sees daylight from about 5.51am to 6.47pm, or 12 hours and 56 minutes, according to Timeanddate calculations.
The solstice is not caused by Earth moving closer to the sun. It happens because Earth’s axis is tilted at about 23.5 degrees, meaning different parts of the planet receive sunlight at different angles and for different lengths of time during the year.
At the June solstice, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted most strongly towards the sun. The sun is directly above the Tropic of Cancer, its northernmost position of the year, before its apparent path begins moving south again.
For Thailand, which lies in the Northern Hemisphere, the effect is seen in earlier sunrises, later sunsets, and longer daylight hours than at other times of the year.
Although June 21 brings Thailand its longest daylight period, it does not automatically make it the hottest day of the year.
Thailand is already under rainy-season influence. The Thai Meteorological Department said a moderate southwest monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf, with isolated heavy rain forecast in several regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity.
Cloud cover, rain and monsoon winds can limit daytime heating, even when daylight hours are at their annual maximum.
There is also a natural delay between maximum sunlight and peak heat, because land, oceans and the atmosphere take time to warm. The Royal Observatory Greenwich describes this as a lag between the longest day and the warmest weather.
The word “solstice” comes from Latin terms meaning “sun” and “to stand still”. To observers on Earth, the sun’s apparent northward or southward movement pauses briefly before reversing direction.
After today, Thailand’s daylight hours will gradually shorten, while nights will grow longer until the December solstice, which brings the Northern Hemisphere its shortest day and longest night.
The June solstice marks astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere and astronomical winter in the Southern Hemisphere. In countries far to the north, especially inside the Arctic Circle, the sun may not set at all, creating the “midnight sun”. In the Southern Hemisphere, the reverse happens, with the shortest daylight period of the year.
For Thailand, the change is less extreme than in higher-latitude countries, but it is still measurable. Bangkok’s solstice daylight is about one hour and 37 minutes longer than during the December solstice.
Sources: NARIT , Royal Museums Greenwich