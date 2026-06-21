Thailand marks year’s longest day as June solstice brings nearly 13 hours of daylight

Why it is not Thailand’s hottest day

Although June 21 brings Thailand its longest daylight period, it does not automatically make it the hottest day of the year.

Thailand is already under rainy-season influence. The Thai Meteorological Department said a moderate southwest monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf, with isolated heavy rain forecast in several regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity.

Cloud cover, rain and monsoon winds can limit daytime heating, even when daylight hours are at their annual maximum.

There is also a natural delay between maximum sunlight and peak heat, because land, oceans and the atmosphere take time to warm. The Royal Observatory Greenwich describes this as a lag between the longest day and the warmest weather.

A “standing still” sun

The word “solstice” comes from Latin terms meaning “sun” and “to stand still”. To observers on Earth, the sun’s apparent northward or southward movement pauses briefly before reversing direction.

After today, Thailand’s daylight hours will gradually shorten, while nights will grow longer until the December solstice, which brings the Northern Hemisphere its shortest day and longest night.

Thailand’s sky in context

The June solstice marks astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere and astronomical winter in the Southern Hemisphere. In countries far to the north, especially inside the Arctic Circle, the sun may not set at all, creating the “midnight sun”. In the Southern Hemisphere, the reverse happens, with the shortest daylight period of the year.

For Thailand, the change is less extreme than in higher-latitude countries, but it is still measurable. Bangkok’s solstice daylight is about one hour and 37 minutes longer than during the December solstice.

Sources: NARIT , Royal Museums Greenwich