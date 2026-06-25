Thai Embassy urges caution after strong iwate quake sparks aftershocks

The Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo has urged Thai nationals in Japan to remain alert for possible aftershocks after a strong offshore earthquake struck Iwate Prefecture, with Thailand’s Department of Mineral Resources attributing the tremor to the Pacific Plate subducting beneath the North American Plate.

The earthquake, which occurred at 7.30am local time in Japan (5.30am in Thailand), was recorded offshore near Iwate in northeastern Honshu, around 450–500 kilometres from Tokyo, at a depth of about 50–50.9 kilometres. The strongest shaking reached upper 6 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale.