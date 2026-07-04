Thailand is moving to close gaps in airport screening and strengthen aviation security after a Thai Airways cabin crew member was detained by Australian authorities in Melbourne while on duty over the transport of illegal items into the country.

The case has drawn public attention to how crew baggage is checked when passing through Suvarnabhumi Airport, raising questions over existing rules, screening procedures and how suspected narcotics could pass through airport security.

In response, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, or CAAT, called an urgent meeting with aviation industry representatives and security agencies to draw up immediate and long-term measures aimed at tightening controls and raising national aviation security standards. The agency’s official English name is The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, or CAAT.

Under the urgent measures, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited will impose stricter searches of crew members and their baggage before duty. The airline will also introduce firm disciplinary action against anyone who breaches rules or accepts items from others without authorisation.