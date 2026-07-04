Maysak and Typhoon Bavi storms put Asia on weather alert

Two tropical storms forming over Asian waters are being closely monitored, with Tropical Storm Maysak moving across the South China Sea and Typhoon Bavi intensifying over the western Pacific.

Chawalit Chantararat, chief executive officer and chairman of TEAM Group, said Maysak, the 10th storm of 2026, had formed in the South China Sea and was moving northwards with a slight westward track.

The storm was expected to bring very heavy rain to Hainan Island and parts of southern and eastern China, including Guangxi, Jiangxi, Anhui, Jiangsu and Shandong, before weakening and dissipating around July 8.

The Thai Meteorological Department, in its third announcement on Maysak, said the tropical storm was located over the upper South China Sea, or south of Hainan Island, at 4pm on July 3. Its centre was about 400 kilometres south of Nanning in China, near latitude 18.3 degrees north and longitude 109.9 degrees east, with maximum sustained winds near its centre of about 74 kilometres per hour.

The department said Maysak was moving slowly northwards and was expected to pass over Hainan Island on the evening of July 3 before making landfall near Nanning in southern China between July 4 and 6. The centre of the storm was not expected to move into Thailand. Earlier TMD information also placed Maysak over the upper South China Sea and forecast landfall in southern China during July 4-6.