TH-AI Passport shifts to pay-per-use model to ease budget concerns

The government’s TH-AI Passport project, which has faced weeks of pressure over questions about value for money, transparency and the suitability of its 1.62-billion-baht budget, has reached a key conclusion that could address the main concerns raised by the public.

The inspection committee under the Office of the National Digital Economy and Society Commission (ONDE) has approved two additional contract conditions aimed at tightening the use of state budget funds.

According to information from the committee’s meeting on June 16, the panel agreed to adjust the payment model to a “Pay per Use” system, meaning the state will pay only for actual usage of Pro and Premium AI services.

The key purpose of the revision is to eliminate the risk that the government could be required to pay the full project budget even if actual user numbers fall short of the initial target.

AI services or models that do not meet the project’s Pro-level conditions will not be counted for payment. This means budget disbursement will be more directly tied to actual usage.