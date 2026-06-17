TH-AI Passport shifts to pay-per-use model to ease budget concerns

The government’s TH-AI Passport project, which has faced weeks of pressure over questions about value for money, transparency and the suitability of its 1.62-billion-baht budget, has reached a key conclusion that could address the main concerns raised by the public.
The inspection committee under the Office of the National Digital Economy and Society Commission (ONDE) has approved two additional contract conditions aimed at tightening the use of state budget funds.
According to information from the committee’s meeting on June 16, the panel agreed to adjust the payment model to a “Pay per Use” system, meaning the state will pay only for actual usage of Pro and Premium AI services.
The key purpose of the revision is to eliminate the risk that the government could be required to pay the full project budget even if actual user numbers fall short of the initial target.
AI services or models that do not meet the project’s Pro-level conditions will not be counted for payment. This means budget disbursement will be more directly tied to actual usage.
A source said the approach had been called for since the project first came under criticism. Several parties had expressed concern that the target of 5 million user rights might not be achieved, potentially leaving the state with unnecessary expenditure.
In addition to the new payment model, the inspection committee also approved a revised system for managing user rights to ensure more efficient resource allocation.
If demand exceeds the 5-million-user limit, the system will automatically place applicants on a waiting list.
Meanwhile, users who receive rights but fail to meet the project’s conditions — such as not attending training, not completing the learning process or not passing the required certification criteria — may have their rights revoked. Their quota would then be passed on to applicants on the waiting list.
The contract adjustment follows the TH-AI Passport Forum held by the Digital Economy and Society Ministry on June 11, where the private sector, academics and members of the public were invited to share opinions.
During the discussions, participants raised strong questions about project management, particularly how outcomes would be measured and whether the budget would deliver sufficient value.
Chaichanok Chidchob, Minister of Digital Economy and Society, previously said some project details could still be adjusted within the existing terms of reference if the changes improved efficiency and strengthened public confidence.
One proposal that gained support was the “pay for what is used” model, which has now been formally incorporated into the contract conditions.
The TH-AI Passport project aims to upgrade AI skills among Thai people by providing access to Pro and Premium AI tools from 14 service providers, covering more than 30 models. It also links users to more than 130 AI-related courses under the “Learn to Earn” concept.
The ministry has said the project’s goal is not only to register 5 million users, but to create a workforce capable of using AI in practice and preparing for changes in the future economy and labour market.
However, even though the payment model and user-rights allocation issues have now been settled, the project remains under scrutiny from the legislature.
On June 18, 2026, the Digital Economy and Society Ministry is scheduled to explain the project to several House committees, including the committee studying budget preparation and monitoring, and the committee on legal affairs, justice and human rights.
The contract revision may therefore mark the end of the first major round of debate over TH-AI Passport.
It also represents an attempt by the government to show the public that the 1.62-billion-baht budget will be tied to real usage rather than only to targets written on paper.
The next key test will be the number of actual users and the long-term impact the project can deliver in strengthening Thailand’s AI capabilities.