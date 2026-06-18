Cabinet approves mangrove exemption for 1.8bn baht Koh Lanta bridge project

The Cabinet has approved an exemption from three Cabinet resolutions banning the use of mangrove forest areas, allowing the Rural Roads Department to proceed with construction of the Koh Lanta bridge project in Krabi province.
Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Phoetwiwatthana said the decision, which was reached during a special Cabinet meeting on Thursday, permits the use of 8 rai, 2 ngan and 17.6 square wah of mangrove land, subject to full compliance with legal procedures.
The special Cabinet meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.
The exemption will enable construction of a bridge linking Koh Klang subdistrict with Koh Lanta Noi in Koh Lanta district.
The Koh Lanta bridge is a major infrastructure project in southern Thailand, with a total length of 2.527 kilometres.
The structure will include a cable-stayed bridge, cantilever sections, three U-turn points, two viewing points and connecting road networks on both sides.
Officials said the project aims to reduce reliance on car ferries, ease traffic congestion and improve travel convenience for residents, tourists and freight transport.
The project was approved in principle by the Cabinet in 2022 and carries a total budget of 1.8 billion baht.
Funding includes 1.26 billion baht in foreign loans and 540 million baht from the state budget. Authorities said land preparation and project readiness work have already been completed.
An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) found that part of the construction route near the Koh Lanta Noi approach passes through mangrove forest areas covered by Cabinet resolutions.
The affected mangrove area covers 8 rai, 2 ngan and 17.6 square wah, out of a total project area of more than 492 rai.
Officials said the mangrove zone is already degraded, making the exemption necessary to proceed with construction.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has raised no objection, but requires strict environmental mitigation measures, including prevention, monitoring and impact management under the EIA framework.
Developers are also required to replant mangroves at least 20 times the area used and follow all legal permitting processes.
The government said the bridge will significantly improve transport efficiency in Krabi and the Koh Lanta area, making travel faster, safer and more reliable.
It is also expected to support tourism development and strengthen local economic activity by improving connectivity and logistics.
Officials added that environmental protection measures will be implemented alongside infrastructure development to ensure sustainable growth.