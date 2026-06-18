Cabinet approves mangrove exemption for 1.8bn baht Koh Lanta bridge project

Cabinet clears mangrove rule exemption for Koh Lanta bridge

The Cabinet has approved an exemption from three Cabinet resolutions banning the use of mangrove forest areas, allowing the Rural Roads Department to proceed with construction of the Koh Lanta bridge project in Krabi province.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Phoetwiwatthana said the decision, which was reached during a special Cabinet meeting on Thursday, permits the use of 8 rai, 2 ngan and 17.6 square wah of mangrove land, subject to full compliance with legal procedures.

The special Cabinet meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

The exemption will enable construction of a bridge linking Koh Klang subdistrict with Koh Lanta Noi in Koh Lanta district.