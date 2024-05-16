Political activists submit 4-point demand addressed to PM in bid to prevent more needless deaths in prison

Some 25 political activists submitted their four-point demand on Thursday calling on the government to expedite an amnesty law that covers all political offenders after an activist died in prison on Tuesday.
The activists, led by Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul and Jatupat Boonpattararaksa, handed an open letter to the PM’s deputy secretary-general Somkid Chuakong at Government House.
The letter, addressed to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, called for:
- “Transparent and immediate” investigation into the death of 28-year-old Netiporn “Bung” Sanesangkhom
- Temporary release of defendants being detained pending trial
- Postponing the prosecution of political prisoners until a new amnesty law is promulgated, and
- Speeding up the amnesty law for all political prisoners
While gathering at the Government House complaints centre, the activists also played a recorded video clip showing senior members of the ruling Pheu Thai Party promising to amend the lese majeste law while campaigning for votes last year.
Netiporn, who was being detained over lese majeste charges, was pronounced dead at Thammasat University Hospital on Tuesday morning. She suffered a cardiac arrest that was reportedly brought on by an extended hunger strike.
Part of the Thalu Wang anti-monarchy group, the activist had been in custody since January 26. She launched a hunger strike the following day to demand reform of the justice system after being denied bail following repeated offences.
She was first detained in May 2022 on lese majeste charges for conducting a public poll on royal motorcades in February of that year. She was granted bail in August, after three months behind bars.
Thailand’s lese majeste law or Article 112 of the Criminal Code is considered one of the world’s harshest laws as it carries a punishment of up to 15 years in prison.
Separately, Netiporn’s sister Chayapat and other activists claimed her body at Thammasat University Hospital on Thursday morning. The body was transported to Suthapot Temple in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district for religious rites. The cremation has been set for Sunday.