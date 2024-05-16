Political activists submit 4-point demand addressed to PM in bid to prevent more needless deaths in prison

Some 25 political activists submitted their four-point demand on Thursday calling on the government to expedite an amnesty law that covers all political offenders after an activist died in prison on Tuesday.

The activists, led by Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul and Jatupat Boonpattararaksa, handed an open letter to the PM’s deputy secretary-general Somkid Chuakong at Government House.

The letter, addressed to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, called for:

- “Transparent and immediate” investigation into the death of 28-year-old Netiporn “Bung” Sanesangkhom

- Temporary release of defendants being detained pending trial

- Postponing the prosecution of political prisoners until a new amnesty law is promulgated, and

- Speeding up the amnesty law for all political prisoners

While gathering at the Government House complaints centre, the activists also played a recorded video clip showing senior members of the ruling Pheu Thai Party promising to amend the lese majeste law while campaigning for votes last year.