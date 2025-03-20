China taking good care of deported Uyghurs: Islamic leader

An Islamic religious leader in China on Thursday said that Uyghurs deported from Thailand had been happily reunited with their families in Xinjiang, and emphasised that the Chinese government would take good care of them and ensure they could live normal lives.
Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai led a Thai delegation to the Id Kah Mosque in Xinjiang on Thursday for discussions with a local Islamic religious leader. The delegation included Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong and Chatchai Bangchuad, deputy secretary-general of the National Security Council.
The religious leader informed the Thai delegation that the mosque was built during the Ming Dynasty, more than 580 years ago. He noted that the site was open to both Chinese and foreign visitors.
In 1962, the Chinese government designated the building as a preserved historical site, and in 2001 it was officially recognised as a national historical site, he explained.
To facilitate religious ceremonies, heaters have been installed inside the mosque. In 2013, the local government provided carpets as a gesture of goodwill, he added. The Xinjiang government has also allocated funds for restoration, contributing to the mosque’s continued development.
In response to Phumtham’s question about the deportation of 40 Uyghurs from Thailand to China in late February, the religious leader confirmed that he had followed the news online and was very pleased.
Expressing his joy, he told the defence minister that given the opportunity he would like to visit the deported Uyghurs individually.
Addressing concerns among Thai citizens about the Uyghurs' well-being, the religious leader reassured that they had been safely reunited with their families and that the Chinese government was committed to ensuring their welfare and their return to a normal life.