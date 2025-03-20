China taking good care of deported Uyghurs: Islamic leader

The religious leader informed the Thai delegation that the mosque was built during the Ming Dynasty, more than 580 years ago. He noted that the site was open to both Chinese and foreign visitors.

In 1962, the Chinese government designated the building as a preserved historical site, and in 2001 it was officially recognised as a national historical site, he explained.

To facilitate religious ceremonies, heaters have been installed inside the mosque. In 2013, the local government provided carpets as a gesture of goodwill, he added. The Xinjiang government has also allocated funds for restoration, contributing to the mosque’s continued development.