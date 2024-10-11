Pitaksarn wins Toyota Super Senior Tour Championship

The tournament was held at Artitaya Golf and Resort in Nakhon Nayok province from October 8-9, 2024, with a total prize purse of 500,000 baht.

On the final day, Pitaksarn Nopasittiporn played excellently, scoring 6-under for the day and finishing at 7-under par for the tournament to claim the championship and the 40,000 baht prize money. Tied for second place were Thinnakorn Chansoomboon and Thongrit Chiangkon, both finishing at 6-under par.