Pitaksarn wins Toyota Super Senior Tour Championship

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2024

Pitaksarn Nopasittiporn delivered an outstanding performance to clinch the championship at the Thai Senior Tour event, Toyota Super Senior Tour 2024.

The tournament was held at Artitaya Golf and Resort in Nakhon Nayok province from October 8-9, 2024, with a total prize purse of 500,000 baht.

On the final day, Pitaksarn Nopasittiporn played excellently, scoring 6-under for the day and finishing at 7-under par for the tournament to claim the championship and the 40,000 baht prize money. Tied for second place were Thinnakorn Chansoomboon and Thongrit Chiangkon, both finishing at 6-under par.

 

Pipek Rattana, who was the leader after the first round, finished tied for fourth place at 4-under par alongside Choocheep Nirach.

Sharing sixth place were Moon Chung-hwan and Chong Tae-seob from South Korea, Nipon Impong, and Chun Fat Won from Singapore.

