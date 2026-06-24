Malaysia, Korea and China lead Thailand travel searches

Thailand remained one of Asia’s most searched travel destinations in the first half of 2026, with Malaysia, South Korea and China leading international interest in stays across the country, according to new data from Agoda.

The online travel platform said its findings were based on accommodation searches made between January 1 and June 10, 2026, for stays from January 1 to June 30, 2026. The results were compared with the same period in 2025.

Malaysia ranked first among foreign markets showing interest in travelling to Thailand, followed by South Korea, China, India and Japan.

China showed one of the strongest movements in the rankings, climbing from seventh place in 2025 to third in 2026. Agoda said searches from China rose 38% year on year, reflecting a notable recovery in interest from one of Thailand’s most important travel markets.