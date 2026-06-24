Malaysia, Korea and China lead Thailand travel searches

Thailand remained one of Asia’s most searched travel destinations in the first half of 2026, with Malaysia, South Korea and China leading international interest in stays across the country, according to new data from Agoda.
The online travel platform said its findings were based on accommodation searches made between January 1 and June 10, 2026, for stays from January 1 to June 30, 2026. The results were compared with the same period in 2025.
Malaysia ranked first among foreign markets showing interest in travelling to Thailand, followed by South Korea, China, India and Japan.
China showed one of the strongest movements in the rankings, climbing from seventh place in 2025 to third in 2026. Agoda said searches from China rose 38% year on year, reflecting a notable recovery in interest from one of Thailand’s most important travel markets.
Agoda said the top five markets reflected the breadth of Thailand’s appeal across the region, with travellers from Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia and South Asia all showing strong interest.
Beyond the top five, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Indonesia also featured among the nine leading overseas markets searching for Thailand accommodation.
The pattern suggests Thailand is not relying on one single source region for travel demand. Instead, it continues to draw a wide mix of Asian visitors looking for city breaks, beach holidays, nature trips and short-haul regional travel.
Within Thailand, Bangkok, Pattaya and Phuket remained the three most searched destinations on Agoda, underlining the continuing strength of the country’s best-known tourism hubs.
Bangkok continues to benefit from its role as Thailand’s main gateway and an urban destination with shopping, dining, nightlife and cultural attractions. Pattaya and Phuket remain powerful draws for leisure travellers looking for sea, entertainment and resort-style holidays.
Chiang Mai ranked fourth, showing that northern Thailand continues to attract travellers interested in culture, nature and a slower travel rhythm. Hua Hin and Cha-am placed fifth, supported by their appeal as quieter seaside destinations within easy reach of Bangkok.
Agoda’s data also showed rising interest in alternative routes and nature-led destinations.
Khao Yai, Kanchanaburi and Nakhon Nayok were all among the top 20 searched destinations, suggesting that travellers are increasingly looking beyond Thailand’s major urban and beach hubs.
The trend points to growing demand for nature-based travel, short escapes and destinations that offer outdoor scenery, national parks, riverside stays and a more relaxed pace.
Seaside destinations continued to perform strongly in the rankings.
Krabi, Koh Samui, Koh Samet and Koh Tao all maintained strong positions among searched destinations, showing that Thailand’s coastal appeal remains central to its tourism brand.
Agoda said the wider top 20 confirmed that Thailand continues to offer a broad range of choices for different travel styles, from major cities and island holidays to mountain retreats and nature-focused breaks.
Akaporn Rodkong, Agoda’s country director for Thailand and Indochina, said the first-half trend reinforced the company’s long-held view of Thailand’s regional role.
She said the diversity of travellers choosing Thailand was a sign of a destination that continues to grow strongly and evolve.
The data also points to the importance of regional travellers for Thailand’s tourism recovery and long-term growth, particularly as Asian travel patterns become more flexible and digitally driven.
For Thailand’s tourism industry, the message is clear: familiar destinations still matter, but the next stage of growth may depend just as much on how well the country promotes lesser-known routes, natural attractions and travel experiences beyond the usual top-tier hotspots.