Plane crashes at airport in Nepal’s capital just after takeoff, killing 18 people

Police official Basanta Rajauri said authorities have pulled out all 18 bodies. The only survivor was the pilot, who was taken to Kathmandu Medical College Hospital for treatment, said a doctor at the hospital who was not authorized to speak to the media.

The pilot has injuries to the eyes but is not in any danger, the doctor said.

A press statement issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said the Saurya Airlines plane had taken off at 11:11 a.m. from Kathmandu and was heading to the resort town of Pokhara.