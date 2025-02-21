China praises repatriation of 200 scam suspects

China’s Ministry of Public Security has said that Thursday’s repatriation of 200 Chinese citizens suspected of telecom fraud was a significant achievement of law enforcement cooperation between China, Myanmar and Thailand, according to a Xinhua report.

A group of 200 Chinese citizens suspected of involvement in call centre fraud returned to China on Thursday under the escort of Chinese police on Thursday after being repatriated from Myawaddy in Myanmar, the report said.

The suspects were first sent to Thailand's Mae Sot district in Tak province, which shares a border with Myawaddy, before being flown back to China on four chartered flights. They arrived at an airport in Nanjing, the capital of eastern Jiangsu province.

The ministry added that more than 800 other fraud suspects are expected to be repatriated in the coming days.