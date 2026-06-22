Tokyo police arrest suspected executive of major Asian fraud ring

Tokyo police have arrested three people, including Hu Xiaowei, a man believed to be an executive of Cambodia-based Prince Group, one of Asia’s largest international fraud organisations, over allegations that they submitted a false move-in notification, investigative sources said on Monday (22 June).

Those held by the Metropolitan Police Department include Hu, a 44-year-old Cypriot national and business owner whose home address is unknown, and Li Yin Hong, a 31-year-old Chinese company employee living in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward, the sources said.

The MPD will investigate Prince Group’s activities in Japan.

The organisation has been placed under US sanctions.