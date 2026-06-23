Europe heatwave kills 18 as record temperatures grip continent

A severe heatwave sweeping across Europe has killed at least 18 people in France, including two young children, as temperatures climb to record levels and authorities warn that several countries could see new highs this week.

The extreme weather has forced schools in parts of France to close or adjust class schedules, while Britain is preparing for a four-day heatwave that could break its long-standing June temperature record.

Meteorological agencies across Europe have warned that the dangerous conditions are likely to persist, with France, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom among the countries facing intense heat.





France records deadly heat as temperatures surge

France has reported at least 18 deaths linked to the heatwave, as unusually high temperatures grip much of the country.

Bordeaux, in France’s western wine region, recorded 41.9 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous record set in August last year.

Poitiers, in central France, reached 41.2 degrees Celsius, beating a record that had stood since 1947.

Paris is also expected to face a possible June temperature record, with preliminary forecasts from the French meteorological agency suggesting that the capital could reach 38.4 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave has placed pressure on schools, public services and emergency responders, with authorities urging people to avoid unnecessary exposure to the heat and take precautions.