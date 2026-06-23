Europe heatwave kills 18 as record temperatures grip continent

A severe heatwave sweeping across Europe has killed at least 18 people in France, including two young children, as temperatures climb to record levels and authorities warn that several countries could see new highs this week.
The extreme weather has forced schools in parts of France to close or adjust class schedules, while Britain is preparing for a four-day heatwave that could break its long-standing June temperature record.
Meteorological agencies across Europe have warned that the dangerous conditions are likely to persist, with France, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom among the countries facing intense heat.
France has reported at least 18 deaths linked to the heatwave, as unusually high temperatures grip much of the country.
Bordeaux, in France’s western wine region, recorded 41.9 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous record set in August last year.
Poitiers, in central France, reached 41.2 degrees Celsius, beating a record that had stood since 1947.
Paris is also expected to face a possible June temperature record, with preliminary forecasts from the French meteorological agency suggesting that the capital could reach 38.4 degrees Celsius.
The heatwave has placed pressure on schools, public services and emergency responders, with authorities urging people to avoid unnecessary exposure to the heat and take precautions.
One of the most tragic incidents was reported in Carpentras, in south-eastern France, where two children aged two and four died after being left in a family car during extreme heat.
Emergency workers attempted to save them but were unable to revive them.
Three elderly people aged between 80 and 95 were also reported to have died in the Bordeaux region from heat-related complications over the weekend.
French authorities have also raised concern over a rise in water-related accidents, after 13 drowning deaths were reported between Sunday and Monday.
Officials said many people were entering the water to cool off, increasing the risk of accidents. France’s civil protection agency said that during last year’s heatwave, drowning deaths rose by 172% compared with normal periods.
Omega Block traps heat over Europe
Climate scientists say the latest heatwave is being driven by a weather pattern known as an “Omega Block”.
The system is shaped like the Greek letter omega, with a large mass of hot air trapped over central Europe while cooler air sits on both sides.
Claire Barnes, an extreme-weather researcher at Imperial College London, said the pattern was drawing hot air from the Sahara Desert in North Africa into Europe, leading to unusually high and persistent temperatures.
She said the weather system was moving very slowly, leaving little wind or cooler air to ease the heat.
“This weather system is moving very slowly, meaning there is almost no wind or cool air flow to relieve the heat, leaving many people exposed to severe conditions for several days,” Barnes said.
She added that climate change is making heatwaves and storms more intense, pushing temperatures higher and making extreme weather more frequent than in the past.
In the United Kingdom, the Met Office expects a four-day heatwave that could push temperatures in some areas above 39 degrees Celsius.
Such a reading would exceed the UK’s June record of 35.6 degrees Celsius, set in 1957 and equalled in 1976.
The forecast has raised concern over public health, transport disruption and pressure on energy systems as demand for cooling rises.
Spain’s meteorological agency said many areas were recording temperatures 5-10 degrees Celsius above normal for this time of year.
Some northern areas were more than 10 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average, showing how far the heat had spread beyond traditionally hotter parts of the country.
In San Sebastián, a northern Spanish city normally known for its cooler climate, temperatures approached 40 degrees Celsius, which was more than double the usual average for late June.
Italy has issued its highest-level “red” heat alert for 12 cities.
In Turin, a utility company had to increase staffing and install additional generators after the power system came under heavy pressure from rising air-conditioning use.
The heatwave has also affected wildlife in several countries.
A wildlife rehabilitation centre in Belgium said birds including swifts, sparrows and starlings had been badly affected by the unusually high temperatures.
Staff said temperatures under some building roofs could reach 50-60 degrees Celsius, causing many young birds to jump from their nests to escape the heat even before they were able to fly.
The centre said it had taken in more than 150 heat-affected animals over the past three days.
A World Meteorological Organization report published in April said Europe is warming at more than twice the global average, making it one of the regions most affected by climate change.
Scientists warn that the latest heatwave is another clear sign of the effects of global warming.
They say such extreme heat could become part of Europe’s “new normal” unless the world cuts greenhouse-gas emissions more effectively in the years ahead.