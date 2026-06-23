Japan top court upholds dissolution order for Unification Church

Japan’s Supreme Court has upheld lower court rulings ordering the dissolution of the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church, rejecting a special appeal filed by the organisation.

In a ruling dated Monday (22 June), the court’s Third Petty Bench, presided over by Justice Eriko Watanabe, said the dissolution order “does not violate the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion and association”.

The decision was supported unanimously by the four justices.