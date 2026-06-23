Japan top court upholds dissolution order for Unification Church

Japan’s Supreme Court has upheld lower court rulings ordering the dissolution of the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church, rejecting a special appeal filed by the organisation.
In a ruling dated Monday (22 June), the court’s Third Petty Bench, presided over by Justice Eriko Watanabe, said the dissolution order “does not violate the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion and association”.
The decision was supported unanimously by the four justices.
The ruling marks the first time Japan’s top court has finalised a court decision to dissolve a religious corporation over tortious acts under the Civil Code.
The case, brought by the education ministry following the fatal shooting of former prime minister Shinzo Abe in July 2022, has concluded after two years and eight months of legal proceedings.
The dissolution order took effect when the Tokyo High Court upheld it in March this year.
Procedures to liquidate the group’s assets will continue.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]