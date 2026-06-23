Japan top court upholds dissolution order for Unification Church

TUESDAY, JUNE 23, 2026
|Jiji Press
Japan top court upholds dissolution order for Unification Church

The Supreme Court rejected the group’s special appeal and said the order did not breach constitutional protections for religion and association.

  • Japan's Supreme Court has upheld a dissolution order against the Unification Church, rejecting the organization's final appeal.
  • The court ruled that the order is constitutional and does not violate the freedom of religion or association.
  • This decision is the first time Japan's top court has finalized the dissolution of a religious corporation for illegal acts under the Civil Code.
  • With the legal process concluded, procedures to liquidate the church's assets will now continue.

Japan’s Supreme Court has upheld lower court rulings ordering the dissolution of the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church, rejecting a special appeal filed by the organisation.

In a ruling dated Monday (22 June), the court’s Third Petty Bench, presided over by Justice Eriko Watanabe, said the dissolution order “does not violate the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion and association”.

The decision was supported unanimously by the four justices.

The ruling marks the first time Japan’s top court has finalised a court decision to dissolve a religious corporation over tortious acts under the Civil Code.

The case, brought by the education ministry following the fatal shooting of former prime minister Shinzo Abe in July 2022, has concluded after two years and eight months of legal proceedings.

The dissolution order took effect when the Tokyo High Court upheld it in March this year.

Procedures to liquidate the group’s assets will continue.

Japan top court upholds dissolution order for Unification Church

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Jiji Press

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