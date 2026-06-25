DMR cites Bocono Fault as Venezuela quakes kill 32 as US sends aid teams

Delcy Rodríguez confirms casualties as aftershocks continue

Interim Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodríguez said at least 32 people had been killed and approximately 700 injured following the twin earthquakes and subsequent aftershocks.

She said nearly two dozen aftershocks compounded damage, particularly in Caracas and surrounding regions, where buildings and infrastructure were already severely weakened by the initial tremors.

Emergency teams continued search-and-rescue operations across multiple states as authorities warned that the casualty figures could still rise.

USGS issues red alert warning of catastrophic losses

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the two earthquakes as major seismic events of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 occurring within seconds of each other, describing the second quake as one of the strongest in the region in recent history.

Through its PAGER system, the USGS issued a red alert, estimating a 44% probability of more than 10,000 deaths and a 30% probability that fatalities could exceed 100,000, depending on structural vulnerability and population exposure.

Caracas and western Venezuela among hardest hit

The epicentre near San Felipe in Yaracuy State placed Caracas, located roughly 28 kilometres away, among the worst affected urban centres. Reports indicated widespread building collapses, disrupted fuel supplies and residents trapped under rubble sending distress signals.

The quake zone also impacted areas near Morón, a key petroleum industrial hub, with widespread infrastructure strain reported across multiple states including Yaracuy, Lara, Mérida, Aragua, Carabobo, La Guaira and Miranda.

Reuters reported that emergency services were deployed rapidly as authorities assessed the scale of destruction and continued rescue operations amid ongoing aftershocks.

US deploys disaster assistance and rescue teams

The United States State Department said it has mobilised a disaster assistance team and task force to coordinate emergency relief efforts.

“Working with our partners in the interim Venezuelan government, the US will be sending search and rescue teams, medical and humanitarian supplies and other resources in the crucial first days after this tragic natural disaster,” it said.

The USGS noted that much of the affected population lives in highly vulnerable structures, including unreinforced masonry and adobe buildings, which are particularly prone to collapse during strong shaking.

Regional tremors and ongoing risk assessment

The earthquakes were also felt across neighbouring Colombia, causing alarm in border regions as aftershocks continued.

Authorities and international agencies warned that further seismic activity remained possible, with continued structural instability posing ongoing risks to affected communities.

No impact on Thailand confirmed

Thailand’s Department of Mineral Resources confirmed that the seismic events in Venezuela have no impact on Thailand due to the large geographical distance between the two countries, while monitoring of global seismic activity continues.