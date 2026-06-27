Light Aircraft Crashes into Beijing’s Tallest Skyscraper, Say Eyewitnesses

Eyewitnesses describe a 'loud crash' as a light sport aircraft strikes the 108-storey CITIC Tower amid a heavy police presence and online censorship.

A light aircraft roughly the size of a car crashed into Beijing’s tallest building on Friday evening, according to eyewitnesses. Police subsequently cordoned off roads surrounding the skyscraper, whilst authorities have remained tight-lipped about the incident.

The 108-storey CITIC Tower, affectionately known as China Zun, dominates Beijing’s central business district and serves as the headquarters for the state-owned conglomerate CITIC Group.

A heavy police presence was reported at the site, with several approach roads closed to traffic. At least two glass panels on an upper floor appeared damaged. The city government did not immediately respond to out-of-hours requests for comment.

'Louder than fireworks'

A courier standing amongst the crowds near the building said he rushed to the scene at around 6:00 pm local time (1000 GMT) after hearing a massive impact.

"It was so loud — louder than fireworks," he said.

He claimed to have filmed footage of the aircraft protruding from the building but deleted it out of fear of police repercussions. Officers on the scene were reportedly preventing onlookers from taking photographs, instructing people to delete existing media, and ushering the public away. Dozens of police cars and several fire engines lined the adjacent streets.

