Indian defence institute chief assesses Japan arms export policy

The head of a leading Indian defence research institute has welcomed Japan’s move to ease arms export restrictions, arguing that the policy shift could strengthen Tokyo’s security while opening the way for deeper defence equipment cooperation with India, including the possible joint production of warships.

Sujan Chinoy, director-general of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses and a former Indian ambassador to Japan from 2015 to 2018, said in an interview that he “greatly” welcomed the decision.

“It is something that is going to help Japan with its future security and defence,” he said.

He pointed to steps being advanced under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office last October, including Japan’s proposal to provide decommissioned Abukuma-class destroyers of the Maritime Self-Defence Force to the Philippines and its plan to export an upgraded version of the MSDF’s Mogami-class frigate to Australia.

“I believe [Japan has] been in touch with India about the Mogami-class frigates,” Chinoy said.